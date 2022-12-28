17 Rare Signs Of An Indigo Child

Children are naturally curious about the world, but for some, they tend to have an air of awareness not normally found in other children their age. These children are more compassionate, think independently, may sometimes feel like outsiders, and dislike authority.

But it's not indicative of mental illness. In fact, it could mean that they are an Indigo Child.

What is an Indigo Child?

Indigo Children are children that are thought to have unique abilities that sometimes border on supernatural; they are highly evolved and share specific traits that put them outside the norm.

They may have strong psychic abilities, such as being clairvoyant (where they can perceive things or events in the future or beyond normal sensory contact, like being able to see and communicate with those who have passed on).

Indigo Children are described as first-generation Star Children who were sent to Earth to start this change among humanity. Star Children are part of a New Age Belief that there are certain individuals that supposedly originated from far-distant planets, solar systems, and galaxies.

It is believed that there are several different types of Star Children who are here to bring peace, topple corrupt systems, and shift dimensional consciousness. These gifted children have a special responsibility to assist in the rebirth of a higher-dimensional Earth and are planted with a prearranged "wake-up call."

Nancy Ann Tappe developed the term “Indigo Children” in the 1970s. Tappe later went on to write "Understanding Your Life Thru Color," which introduced the idea of “life colors,” which is basically the theory that everyone’s aura has a color that is present throughout their whole life.

Lee Carroll and Jan Tober further developed the concept of Indigo Children in the 1990s.

Are Indigo Children actually real?

The belief in “Indigo children” seems to range widely — from parents using it to describe a child that behaves oddly to an actual belief in the existence of paranormal abilities (like telepathy), similarly to the traits of other Star Children.

Many believe that the term "Indigo Child" was originally developed as a coping method of sorts — a way for parents to describe children with autism or ADHD in a more positive light. Who wouldn’t prefer to describe their child as “unique” or “special," especially if it helps that child feel more empowered?

Currently, there are no scientific studies that give any validity to the existence of Indigo Children.

However, there has been plenty of media attention on the subject including several books, an international conference held in 2002, and an article published in 2009 that argued that Indigo Children were merely a way for parents to explain poor behavior from children who had ADD or ADHD.

The list of traits used to describe “Indigo children” has been criticized for being vague enough to apply to most people, and this idea has been criticized for being “pseudoscience.”

Types Of Indigo Children

There are four types of Indigo Children:

Humanist Indigos: Humanist Indigo Children focus on instructing humanity in ways of creating better connections with others, primarily through technology.

Artist Indigos: Artist Indigo Children focus on helping humanity express their feelings and emotions in healthier ways. These Indigos tend to have natural artistic abilities, and are very sensitive.

Conceptualist Indigos: Conceptualist Indigo Children focus on inventing new technology and systems that enable humans to connect and communicate on a larger scale. They are introverted problem-solvers.

Catalyst Indigos: Catalyst Indigo Children focus on pushing humanity into new ways of thinking, often without even intending to. They tend to be detached and have trouble fitting in.

17 Indigo Children Traits & Characteristics

So, we know that Indigo Children are special in their own way, but what are their specific personality traits? Regardless of your belief in the existence of Indigo Children, here are the characteristics prominent in people with Indigo personalities.

1. They are empathetic and compassionate.

More empathetic than other children, Indigo Children tend to have a very spiritual sense of self and are more intuitive to others than other kids their age. These kids are incredibly concerned about other people, and become filled with sadness when witnessing cruelty.

2. They are strong-willed.

Most kids are a bit stubborn and rebellious at some point or another, but Indigo Children tend to exceed the normal levels of stubborn rebellion. They only do what they want, period. Generally, they want to do things that go outside of social norms.

3. They are curious.

Indigo Children tend to want to learn as much as possible, and think about things on deeper levels than other children. They love to learn, but wish to do so in their own unique way.

4. They are considered 'strange.'

Being outside of social norms, Indigo Children are often seen as “strange” to their family members and friends. It's difficult for them to find their place among others; they can just feel that they are different.

5. They have psychic abilities.

Indigo Children possess psychic abilities of varying types and degrees, which often come to them naturally. These skills are sharp, and though they may not find themselves special in this sense, it gives them additional powers when reading others.

6. They are intelligent.

Indigo Children tend to have higher IQ scores. They also tend to enjoy reading and learning more than the kids their own age.

7. They are resistant to authority, especially rigid authority.

Indigo Children have issues responding to discipline rooted in guilt-based or fear-based tactics. This can make them have trouble doing well in a conventional school setting, which is why many Indigo Children end up being homeschooled.

They also have issues following authority figures, and often question them.

8. They have a feeling of entitlement.

Indigo Children get a sense that they deserve to be here. This means they are oftentimes confident, borderline arrogant, because of the nature of their purpose to create positive change.

9. They normally have high expectations of themselves and others.

This is only because they see the best in people and demand they live up to par. This trait can make their relationships a bit dodgy, especially their relationship with themselves. Indigo Children are often critical of themselves, but use it as motivation.

10. They are incredibly creative.

Indigo Children are naturally talented musically or artistically, and use their creativity in a way that lets others see the world from their unique perspective.

11. They tend to be loners.

Knowing they are different from others means they end up separating from the bunch. They might keep to themselves but will not compromise who they are in order to fit in.

12. They are free-thinkers.

Because of their high intelligence, Indigo Children tend to question everything. They are never keen on blindly following something and would rather think for themselves than follow a mob mentality.

13. They are extremely passionate.

Because Indigo Children have incredible passion at such a young age, it makes them susceptible to frustration. However, they know they have a cause they must fight for, and so, they refuse to be silenced.

14. They have a special bond with animals and nature.

Being compassionate and having an empathetic nature is a strong draw for Indigo Children. Animals and nature ground them when they need a break from the pretension of humanity.

15. They may have been diagnosed with ADD or ADHD.

Many Indigo Children have been misdiagnosed with ADD or ADHD when they were little due to their tendency to become bored easily. This makes them struggle with routine and conventional structures.

16. They are old souls.

Indigo Children know they are different, and this includes feeling like they have lived many lives before. They are old souls and have a wisdom way beyond their years. In fact, their outlook on life is one that is deeply philosophical and spiritual.

17. They have a strong sense of purpose.

Indigo Children have a strong sense of purpose as a person, even if they don’t know what that purpose is yet. It's something they are born with and continue to foster throughout their lives.

Nicole Bradley-Bernard is a writer with a Bachelor’s degree in Professional and Creative Writing. She works as a freelance writer for FINE Magazine and GreekRank.

