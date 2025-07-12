3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Enter A Prosperous New Era Starting On July 14

Three Chinese zodiac signs enter a prosperous new era starting on July 14. According to the Chinese calendar, Monday through Sunday is going to keep us on our toes. The month of July is dedicated to Gui Wei (癸 未), the Water Goat, and we are still in the Year of the Snake. So, our goal during tough times is to remain tough and smart, while also seizing opportunities with swift action. The elements we are working with are wood, earth, fire and metal.

Three animal signs exhibit traits and are positioned to handle what's coming our way this week: Ox, Tiger, and Snake. Ox is strong and willing to put in the work to manifest its desires. Tiger is swift and brave, which are necessary traits to handle the hardships that come with competitive situations. Then there is Snake, who gets the benefit of a year dedicated to its personal growth, and this week's challenges teach it to dig in and connect with purpose.

Starting on July 14, the lunar energy comes from the zodiac sign Aquarius; the planet that rules property and money, Venus, will be in Taurus, the sign that she rules. Venus will wage war against the stinginess of Lilith in Scorpio. This encourages resources to flow toward us and not away. In the Chinese almanac, this month has one initiation day: Friday, July 18th, Earth Rat Day, which is when this prosperous new era will begin.

We prepare all week for this single moment in time. But nothing good comes easily. Expect resistance. Fate and destiny often involve chaos and destruction to stimulate growth. You may shed old friendships, realize who your enemies are, and find out what isn't worth your time or effort over the two red days: Saturday and Sunday. If you are going through tough times, know that this is like a birthing event where your new life is about to arrive. Let's find out what else is in store for Ox, Tiger and Snake!

1. Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, are you looking forward to entering a prosperous new era this week? You'll want to make room for it in your life. You might start to see signs of prosperity most in the area of your home and with love. You work with two elements, wood and earth, during the three days that are ideal for manifesting wishes and making dreams come true.

Monday, July 14, Jia Shen 甲 申 Remove Day, you may encounter a Monkey animal sign. A conversation or some interaction can spark an idea and give you motivation and courage to let go of something that's not working in your life so that you can apply your energy and talents to a more fortuitous endeavor. Be flexible and open-minded in your thinking. Let creativity flow since both of these energies will foster prosperity.

On July 15, a Yi You 乙 酉 Full Day, you will want to exhibit the traits of wood. Strong and fertile; wear green if you can. On Tuesday, a Rooster animal sign may influence your life by giving you a warning or good advice. You might hear advice on how to avoid actions that could block your growth or take you off the right path. Be willing to listen to what's said and try not to judge what you hear without asking questions. Curiosity will be a massive help to you on Tuesday.

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, a Ji Chou 己 丑, Destruction Day, a disappointment or setback can take you off guard. Think of the Earth. You are creating fertile ground. You will want to stay strong like an Ox and not let discouraging thoughts disrupt your flow. Areas of your home that feel off balance, reorganize. Use Feng Shui techniques to invite prosperity or luck into those spaces. Set a bamboo in the southeast corner of your room. Wear red to boost your Qi energy or pick up a tiny Buddha and set him on your desk at work.

2. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, the signs of a prosperous new era will come to you this week. You'll see an increase in opportunities at your job. You might observe more money flowing into your life, enabling you to pay off debt, save, and invest in property and luxury items.

One thing you'll want to do is never forget where you came from. Plan to be generous, as this stimulates more prosperity into your life. Surround yourself with givers whom you can trust to encourage you to live your life to the fullest. Do you have friends or family members whose animal signs are Horse or Dog? These are the people who will help you uncover the opportunities the week brings for prosperity and new beginnings. Your new era involves close relationships and a strong community, which keeps you from feeling isolated and alone in life.

This week, your prosperous new era will begin on July 16, 2025, Bing Xu 丙 戌 Day. Generate fire energy. Do things that boost your inner fire and Qi. If you can tolerate it, eat foods that have heat to them. Avoid cold, like ice cream, on this day specifically. You will want to focus on Qi Gong and generate the spirit of heart and joy; exercise and move, especially if you have a desk job.

Loyalty will grow in importance to you. You are looking to find and build on situations where your energy and time are respected; so be the first to show that you are a person of trust who is stable, determined and capable of sticking to your promises. Watch out for activities on July 20, a Tiger metal day. Stay detached; if you want to help, think about the big picture. The main goal is not to do too much.

Don't overextend yourself; remain balanced. Need a focal point? Buy a money tree and place it in the southeast corner of your desk. If your budget allows, consider being generous and buying a few to gift to friends.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, you are about to experience a surge of lucky energy in all areas of your life, ranging from friendships to experiences that prove you have grown exponentially in wisdom and love. The start of this beautiful new prosperous era will be on July 15, 2025, a Yi You 乙 酉 Day. The person associated with your growth or who is there to help initiate you into a fresh start may be a Rooster animal sign. Fill this day with positive activities. Keep busy; don't procrastinate.

Focus your sights on stability and strength. Consider your future to be like Wood, the element that's associated with powerful endurance. When you feel emotional, let feelings float until they rest and become calm. When you sense insecurity or instability, fortify that area of your life with wisdom and courage.

There are a few things you can do this week to help encourage prosperity to come quicker. When cooking your food, add heat, such as yellow peppers or red vegetables. Sweep the front door each day if it tends to get dirty. Leave shoes by the front door and don't bring dirt into your home, particularly avoiding your bedroom and kitchen.

Remove things that block the aesthetic beauty of your entrance at home. Look up and research what items block your financial blessings. Make sure your desk is not disorganized or cluttered. A flow state requires all things in your life to be in harmony with each other. When your life is in order and you have your mind feeling clear and free of negative emotions, the flood gates of the universe open with blessings; amazing things will come your way, Snake!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.