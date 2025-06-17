6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On June 19, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on June 19, 2025. Thursday is a Remove Day and it certainly lives up to its name. Today’s luck doesn’t come when you add more stuff to your life, it’s about what finally falls away. The Earth Sheep pillar in a Water Horse month makes this process gentler than usual.

You’re not cutting ties out of anger. You’re just done carrying things that don’t belong to you anymore. And that decision to stop holding on makes space for something so much better to begin.

These animal signs are especially tuned in to what’s no longer worth holding onto. Something finally makes sense without needing some big sign from the universe. A plan may quietly dissolve, but weirdly, you’re relieved. A person you’ve been worried about suddenly feels less heavy to think about. Sometimes the biggest fortune comes from subtraction, not addition and Thursday proves that.

1. Goat

There’s something about today that feels quieter than usual and honestly you like it. It’s like something finally calms down in your head or in your actual life. If you’ve been spinning your wheels with someone, today you might stop responding the way you used to. That change might be all it takes to break a bad pattern that’s been holding you back.

Don’t be surprised if something simple feels like a big win like a payment hitting your account, a task getting cancelled, or finally hearing back from someone you thought had ghosted you.

You’re not imagining it, this kind of ease is new for you and it’s your well deserved good fortune showing up.

2. Pig

You’re releasing something you once really wanted. That might sound sad, but it’s not. You’ve changed and today you finally feel the difference. You no longer need to chase the version of your life you once dreamed about because you’re starting to want something better and more real.

Don’t over-explain your decision to walk away. You’re not quitting on a dream. You’re making room for the one that actually wants you back.

Someone you care deeply about may notice this change in you and offer to include you in something that fits who you are now, not who you were trying to be. It might be a casual mention of a new plan, an invitation that you're excited to say yes to, or a kind of support you didn’t even realize you’d been waiting for.

3. Dragon

You’ve had a hunch lately about what’s no longer working and today confirms it. You’re ready to walk away from something that used to feel necessary. It could be a habit, a responsibility, or even a relationship dynamic you’ve outgrown. What’s lucky about Thursday is that the release feels like freedom, not failure.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to take a break or tell someone how you actually feel, this is it. You’ll say it better than you think and feel lighter by the end of the day. That’s your sign that you did the right thing. And once you do, your luck comes in strong. Just watch!

4. Monkey

You’re seeing things you weren’t ready to look at before, and now that you’re here, you know exactly what to do. If something feels like it’s been dragging you down, Thursday brings a clean break. It might be a choice you make on your own or someone else might unintentionally make it for you. Either way, it works in your favor.

Don’t ignore the small nudges from the universe today. You might notice you stop checking your phone for someone. Or realize that your interest in a project has faded. Those are the clues you’re meant to pivot. The lucky moment is when you choose peace over obligation.

5. Rat

You’re letting go of guilt today and that alone changes everything. Thursday brings a situation where you would’ve normally said yes just to keep things smooth. But you don’t and nothing bad happens. That’s what you needed to see. That you're holding your boundaries and choosing yourself is valid even when no one claps for it.

This Remove Day favors boundary-setting without confrontation. You might cancel plans, ignore a text, or reschedule something that you've been dreading. Instead of feeling bad about it, you feel clearer. That clarity brings luck in the form of extra time, unexpected luck, and simply a better mood than you’ve had all week.

6. Rooster

Something starts to make sense today and it's not because someone explains it better, but because you stop trying to force an answer. The good news is that you were right. Your intuition was sharper than you gave it credit for. If you’ve been wrestling with a decision, today it just feels obvious what’s no longer yours to worry about.

Watch for a conversation that goes differently than expected or a task that ends up easier than you thought. Those aren’t coincidences, they’re confirmations. And they come at just the right time to help you re-route your life with no drama and enter a much luckier new era.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.