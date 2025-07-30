4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On July 31, 2025

On July 31, 2025, four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe when the Moon enters Scorpio. Can you handle the truth? Because on this day, July 31, the truth is about to be revealed, and with the Moon in Scorpio, it may just catch us off guard. This powerful shift has the ability to usher in many unexpected blessings.

For Cancer, Libra, Aquarius and Pisces, we will see how one little action can turn our lives around. Once this truth is out, there's no going back, and that is, surprisingly enough, a very positive thing. So, get your minds and hearts ready for a big change, as the universe bestows upon us its blessings.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

This Scorpio Moon has the power to overwhelm you emotionally, but the beauty of it all is that it won't. In fact, you'll come to understand on this day, July 31, that not only can you handle the truth, but you can do your best with it.

You're not the kind of person who falls apart, Cancer. Oh sure, you have your moments, but it's part of your character to rise above and deal with the reality around you.

This day's blessings look like you making something outrageously creative out of your pain. You know how to channel your energy, and on this day, you do it well.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

July 31 provides you with the right kind of environment to tell yourself the truth. Because you feel safe on this day, you'll be able to come to terms with something you have tried to deny.

It's OK, it's not a bad thing, but it is something you need to stop doing. During the Scorpio Moon, the drive to better yourself will be much stronger than any self-destructive impulses.

Do not worry about a thing, Libra. Everything happens in its own time. This day shows you that if you want to make a move towards change, then do it, and do it well. You are supported by the cosmic powers that be.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The blessing for you, Aquarius, is perspective. You’ve been trying to make sense of something that has had you feeling stuck, and the Moon in Scorpio cuts straight through the confusion.

July 31 gets you out of your rut and into something that feels much more comfortable and inspiring. Perhaps that's what this transit is really about for you: recognizing the need for major change.

You aren't used to progress, mainly because you've been afraid of it. However, during just about any Scorpio transit, things like fear must take a backseat. It's your turn right now, Aquarius, to stand up and invite the change into your life.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The Moon in Scorpio activates your intuition and reminds you that your feelings have value. As a super-sensitive person, you take this impression to heart. This is important to you, and you plan to act on it.

On July 31, expect a breakthrough in an emotional or spiritual area. You may feel connected to something deeper, like your art or your beliefs. What takes place during this transit has you feeling devoted to your work.

Scorpio energy works from within, so while you might not see gigantic external results taking place, it's just a matter of time before your beautiful inner world manifests as an outer-world reality.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.