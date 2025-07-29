Joy Finally Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On Wednesday, July 30

Starting on July 30, 2025, joy finally returns for three zodiac signs. It's because Venus enters Cancer that we find joy in the little things. We will see that on July 30, joy makes itself known, but it's not about a party or any kind of wild celebration. It is simply a soft-touch kind of season.

These astrological signs get to experience something we haven't felt in a while, which is basically unmitigated joy. We're not questioning it, and we are certainly not doubting it. The transit we have is so gentle that we know we can handle it. We aren't projecting misery and finality to it, either. The way joy reaches us on this day gives us hope for more and more of it in the future.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

An interesting turn of events will take place in your life on this day, July 30, and Aries, it's all about letting it happen. You can't control this one, and it's not really up to you to make it so. When Venus enters Cancer, what's going on during is spontaneous and joyful, so embrace it.

Advertisement

You may find that on July 30, you will reconnect with an old friend who reminds you of who you used to be and what used to bring you happiness. One thing leads to another, and before you know it, you will be stoked for newness and in dire need of creative endeavors. Your joy flows freely when you are creative, and this day shows you that the world is indeed your oyster.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This day's energy brings you back to what really matters. The transit Venus in Cancer helps quiet the noise of the world, and pulls your attention back to something you may have been brushing off: your own emotional well-being.

On July 30, you might notice joy return in the simplest of ways as you re-introduce yourself to the things that you really love, like music or the arts. This day has you feeling much more like yourself again, and this brings you self-confidence and the ability to say yes to the things that make you happy. You are no longer afraid to let joy rule. Good for you, Gemini.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Venus in Cancer is the soothing balm that helps to heal the sunburn that is the world and the constant onslaught of negative news. July 30 marks a turning point for you, Sagittarius, and now, you are ready to change.

You are ready to save your own life and opt for joy, because you know how happy you can be if you just stay away from all the sources that heap on the pain. No more!

This new season of joy doesn’t require you to go anywhere. It just asks you to claim who you are as a happy person. Why let that go to waste? Go for the gold, Sagittarius, as, on July 30, it's yours for the grabbing.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.