Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 25, 2025

After July 25, 2025, life starts getting better for three zodiac signs. On this day, everything starts making sense. With the Moon in conjunction with Mercury, we, ourselves, feel more in tune with our emotions and are better able to communicate what we need.

Cancer, Sagittarius and Pisces are the zodiac signs up at bat on Friday, July 25, and we might even feel it the minute we wake up in the morning. This is going to be an easy day. Honest conversations happen smoothly at this time, and when the misunderstandings clear up, we will feel good about life in general. Everything falls into place, and who are we to complain? Not happening!

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Oh, those pesky emotions... they really are too much at times, especially for you, Cancer. Thankfully, on this day, you not only get a grip on them, but you're able to take a break from them altogether.

Detachment is the name of the game during Moon conjunct Mercury, and it's just what you need in order to feel good about your life and the people who reside in it. You have been taking on too much, but your whole mood changes on July 25, and it all feels so refreshing.

It's like this day gives you a mini vacay, and you'll take it. Who wouldn't? Everything flows easier, and you really like it that way, Cancer. You're not stopping off for anyone else's drama, nor are you creating it. Ah, you can feel the sweet relief.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

If you have been dealing with a tricky situation, you will find that on July 25, everything seems to smooth out and become highly workable. That means that during the transit of the Moon conjunct Mercury, life gets better. It's that simple, Sagittarius.

The presence of Mercury automatically implies that this has to do with communication, so expect to have an honest conversation with someone on this day that thoroughly clears the air. Phew! That's a relief, and a well-deserved moment for you, too, Sagittarius. Everything snaps back into place, there's order in the house, and truly, all is well in your world. There's no better feeling.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You’ve been holding a lot inside, Pisces, as is your nature. Yet on this day, July 25, you get to release some of that pent-up emotion. This release was much needed, and you can thank the transit Moon conjunct Mercury for helping you out.

On this day, you finally find the right words to express what’s been sitting heavily on your heart. And it’s amazing how quickly things improve once you stop keeping everything bottled up inside. Who knew?

Being heard and understood is a huge part of what this transit brings us. By the day's end, you will no doubt feel restored and balanced, Pisces. You will finally feel calm, clear, and at ease with yourself. What more could a person ask for?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.