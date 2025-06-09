There are many sources of confidence. Often, we think of confidence as control, success, or sourced from other external factors. Yet the most powerful form of confidence radiates from a center of authentic calm.

There can be chaos everywhere, but people who are truly confident bring a calmness and clarity that radiates from inside them. This is the highest form of confidence available.

Here are 3 powerful habits that make you radiate confidence, according to research:

1. You don't fake confidence — you feel it

Confidence is not worn like a jacket or a suit. You don't put on confidence. And, confidence can't be taken off, so it no longer has an effect. Yes, there are techniques and mindset-related aspects that support consistent confidence, as suggested by a 2012 study of the self-consistency model of confidence. These essential building blocks are dependent on the work you do and the people you work with.

If you want sustainable confidence, something you can lean into, it has to come from within to radiate outward. That's the intangible confidence factor.

2. You embrace your emotions and let them show

maxpetrov via Shutterstock

You walk into a room, and people notice you before you do or say anything. They immediately want to connect with you. Even if you don't attempt to connect with everybody in the room, people still sense your presence. They know you come from an authentic place. They can tell it's real and from your heart.

2015 research on the relationship between self-esteem and authenticity showed that "authentic functioning confers many benefits toward individuals' psychological and interpersonal well-being." Everyone can feel it, whether they are intuitive or not — subconsciously, they sense an authentic calm confidence coming from inside you.

This is an obvious aspect because there's only so far we can go when we make an effort to be centered and confident. It doesn't always last long, but when you're plugged into it, deeply tuned in, it is a powerful frequency from your heart.

You radiate pure emotion — every ounce of your body pulsates with confidence. This is your natural state, and it is not a struggle by any measure. You come across as an unshakable pillar of confidence and strength when the rest of the world is going around agitated.

3. You stay steady, even when everything else isn't

The chaotic roller coaster of life comes with more than its fair share of drama and trauma. For the longest time, you went with it and felt tossed around without direction. Not only was it frustrating, it was exhausting.

When you shift gears or flip the switch on chaos and turbulence inside you and replace it with a calm sense of power, strength, and trust in your intuitive guidance system, you lean on your inner divinity! "Mindfulness, which is being fully aware in the present moment, is an effective strategy for dealing with the stressors of the adversity and trauma of crisis situations," recommended the Journal of Educational Thought.

No matter what is going on in your environment, it will not trigger you or make you feel unstable. You come to a point where you can choose how you respond. You get to decide if you even want to react or not. There is a tremendous power in being able to choose instead of being chosen.

Being chosen is when everything that happens is a trigger, and you react. You don't feel you have a choice — things are thrown at you and you react. When you shift your perspective and decide whether to react or not, it develops inner power and confidence.

When you get to a place of calm confidence and combine it with a feeling of safety, it ignites your inner vibrance, brings clarity, and strengthens alignment so you can take action and make progress.

Mix all these ingredients, and you have calm, unshakable confidence. Then everybody around you will want to be as radiantly confident as you!

Start your journey toward calm confidence today.

Archanaa Shyam is an Intuitive Visionary Strategist and Catalyst, and a medical intuitive who is a student of Shamanic Astrology. She is a medical intuitive, a master energy transmitter and channel, and integrates all of these interests and talents into helping clients in various ways.