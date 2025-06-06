4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On June 7, 2025

On June 7, 2025, four zodiac signs, specifically Scorpio, Aquarius, Libra and Capricorn, attract major luck and abundance during the Moon square Pluto transit. This uncomfortable transit urges us to dive deep into the parts of ourselves we’ve denied. And with Pluto in futuristic Aquarius, the pressure is on to break free from outdated emotional frameworks and rewire how we relate to power and control.

In astrology, a square is a point of friction, and we feel it extra hard. But, this can be a blessing in disguise because it helps us clear the path for something greater, but not without a cost. You may have to pay with discomfort and release control to find your happiness. But the trade-off will bring you closer to abundance than ever before, and it's especially liberating for zodiac signs, Scorpio, Aquarius, Libra and Capricorn, the four that attract abundance and luck on June 7.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, today, on June 7, you define what safety really means to you and this is what helps you to attract luck and abundance. The Moon is stirring the emotions you’ve kept buried beneath the surface, especially the ones tied to your sense of security and belonging. An emotional truth that once felt too inappropriate to share is now coming through with full force. The Moon in Scorpio is helping you dig deep to name what you need to feel grounded.

With Pluto, your ruling planet, squaring the Moon from Aquarius, the urge to hold it all in gets overridden by a deeper need: the need to live in emotional integrity. This Moon-Pluto tension may be intense, but it also serves as a turning point. You’ll unlock a deeper kind of abundance — the kind that comes from building a life that actually feels like home. So let your guard down. Speak your truth, Scorpio. What comes next will feel more real, more stable and more yours than anything you've held onto before.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you attract major abundance on June 7 when the Moon in Scorpio pushes you to get honest about who you are and who you’re becoming. Today, you're given the clarity you need to realign with your purpose, and when you do, luck begins. You’re shedding the layers that no longer fit, so you can step boldly into the identity that does. And the changes you're uncovering now will help you create a version of yourself that feels confidently authentic and capable of holding the abundance you’ve been working toward.

Today's horoscope says that you have the grit to begin building a career that will create a solid reputation for your legacy on your terms. The luck and abundance you receive today can reflect your vision and your potential.

3. Libra

Libra, you’re tapping into a deeper awareness of your values, and they’re not as polished or people-pleasing as they were before. You’re craving a life artfully designed around joy, creativity and romance. And you’re no longer willing to contort yourself into roles that keep the peace at your own expense. You know what you want, and you're ready for love, happiness, and the freedom that comes with it.

You’re ready to admit to others and yourself the harmony you wish to achieve, even if, sometimes, creating balance means tipping the scales first. The moment you stop apologizing for your desires is the moment you step into the abundance that’s intended for you. So be honest with others and be honest with yourself. And then let your choices reflect the beauty and joy you want to experience. Because today, that honesty is what will lead you straight towards the luck and abundance you desire.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, with Pluto in Aquarius, there’s been a quiet tension building inside of you, helping you unearth exactly what kind of stability, comfort and sense of security you genuinely want. Starting on June 7, you’re no longer settling for what looks good on paper. You want to say what needs to be said, even if it surprises others, and clarify what abundance means to you. It's time to build a life filled with major abundance and good fortune.

Today, that inner pressure is rising to the surface and helping you take action. You possess the emotional clarity and drive to bring your vision to life finally. Whether it’s a long-held goal or something that’s only recently taken shape, today marks a breakthrough. You’re connecting your long-term ambition to your emotional truth — and when those two get together, abundance follows!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.