3 Zodiac Signs Finally See Joy Return To Their Lives On June 7, 2025

On June 7, 2025, three zodiac signs finally see joy return to their lives. Anytime we have a transit that brings up an opposition, such as Saturday's Moon opposite Venus, we are looking at the kind of tension that can either make or break us. That's a good thing, too, as it puts us to the test, which, in turn, helps us to rise above obstacles.

For Gemini, Cancer, and Capricorn, this day will help us to get back on our feet again and more in touch with that stuff that makes us happy. We may recognize that we've been in our own way, and now, we're ready to move off that block. Hoy returns for these three zodiac signs that gain the ability to face limitations and then overcome them. We see that joy is just a matter of choice on this day, and we opt in for it, happily.

1. Gemini

It's natural for you to take on the role of communicator. On this day, June 7, you may even find that this role comes in handy, as there are many things in your life right now that need sorting out verbally.

You might feel as if you've overextended yourself, or that you are being taken for granted amongst your peers. You love being helpful and generous, but it's almost as if they have taken it too far, and you need to draw boundaries.

Moon opposite Venus is a transit that helps one feel their own worth. At this time, Gemini, you'll feel the desire to protect your own. Not on the defense, but more along the lines of self-respect. Stand up for yourself, Gemini, always. Bring joy back into your life by showing yourself some respect.

2. Cancer

With Venus doing most of the work in your cosmic world of influence on this day, June 7, you may find that you are now noticing what's wrong with the picture when it comes to friends and peers in your circle.

While you're known as someone who will show up and definitely take care of others, Moon opposite Venus reminds you that you aren't a machine that endlessly toils for the service of others. You need to take care of yourself, Cancer!

This is important. Joy is right around the corner, but it's up to you to make it a reality. You'll find that this opposing transit ends with you feeling balanced and grounded. You want to immerse yourself in joy, but you'll have to allow yourself to have it first.

3. Capricorn

In your world, the influence of the Moon opposite Venus shines a light on how overworked you are and how you tend to worry too much. When you're not working, you think about work, and it's really getting to you.

Moon opposite Venus reminds you that you are here to experience joy, as well as work. You have to get used to the idea that balance is key, and if you're going to live a healthy life, then you need your downtime as much as you need your success-driven work.

You will discover on this day, June 7, that you absolutely CAN have both. While you've always known it, it feels extra special now, because the joy you feel is overwhelming and refreshing, too.

