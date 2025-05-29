6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On May 31, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on May 31, 2025. It’s a Saturday on a Destruction Day under the Earth Pig and if that sounds intense, it kind of is. But that intensity doesn’t mean bad luck. In Chinese astrology, Destruction Days aren’t always negative. Sometimes they just clear something away that’s been quietly blocking you. Pig days have emotional depth and bring things to the surface, so paired with the grounded energy of Earth, it’s the kind of day where timing snaps everything into place in an unexpected way.

If something ends, falls apart, or just suddenly stops … let it. Because for these six animal signs, that moment is actually when the good stuff starts. Saturday’s energy is all about surprising realignments, emotional relief and situations that turn out better than expected when you stop trying to hold them together. This day is for the people who’ve been waiting for something to change and for the people who thought they missed their chance. You didn’t. Your good fortune is arriving now. Lucky you!

1. Pig

You’re the animal sign ruled by Saturday's energy, so it makes sense you’d feel it the most. But this isn’t the usual emotional clarity kinda vibe you’re used to, this one hits deeper. You might find yourself ending something, like ghosting someone who always drains you or quitting something you low-key hate. What’s lucky is what immediately shows up in its place. Expect to feel validated by the universe in a very real, maybe even material, way.

Your sense of peace is the luck magnet today. Whether that means sleeping in without guilt, having a weirdly deep talk with someone or getting unexpected good news about a situation you thought was over, it all flows better when you stop performing calm and actually feel it. Something clears. And it’s about time.

2. Tiger

This isn’t usually your kind of energy, but today is an exception. You’ve been subtly pulled toward something new lately. Maybe it's a person, project, or possibility, and May 31 has a way of confirming what you already sensed. The signs from the universe are loud today. Pay attention to repeating numbers, spontaneous conversations, or things you keep seeing more than once. It’s not random.

Your luck on Saturday shows up in clarity. If you’ve been second-guessing a next step or holding off on making a move, you’ll get the confirmation you needed. For some Tigers this could look like a decision being made for you in a way that weirdly helps. For others, it’s a green light you weren’t expecting but suddenly feel ready for. It's all happening and good fortune is here, just you watch.

3. Goat

There’s a powerful shift around you today. You’ve been quietly holding the emotional weight of something for longer than people realize and today it lightens. Maybe because someone steps up, a bill gets paid, or you finally realize you don’t owe someone your explanation anymore. It’s not about just one big win. It’s about not carrying what isn’t yours.

Your good fortune shows up in the form of a big exhale of relief. Something finally goes through. Someone notices your effort or you get a sign that you weren’t crazy for hoping things could get easier. If your plans change last minute, don’t panic, that shift is where your new opportunity hides.

4. Rat

You’re extra intuitive on Earth Pig days, especially on a Destruction Day like this. But what’s wild is how something inconvenient might actually be your biggest lucky break. If something gets delayed, canceled, or changed at the last second, trust that reroute. You’re not losing anything, the universe is protecting you.

You’ll likely have an interaction today that gives you a sense of direction. Someone says the exact thing you needed to hear or you overhear a conversation that helps you make a decision you’ve been stuck on. Your win is real and obvious on Saturday. You stop waiting and start trusting yourself again. Finally.

5. Snake

It’s still your month, and Saturday brings one last lesson before you level up again. If you’ve been letting something linger like a conversation you’ve been avoiding, an expense you’ve been putting off or a feeling you’ve been pushing down, this is the day to face it. Because what happens right after is where the good fortune lands.

You might get a refund, a freebie, or someone important having your back. Or maybe it’s even deeper like realizing the thing you were worried about doesn’t even matter anymore. You’ve outgrown a situation or person. Today you notice how obvious that is.

6. Rooster

You’ve been craving a sense of progress, but lately everything’s felt stuck or weirdly repetitive. That improves today. And it’s probably going to come through someone else’s decision like a yes you’ve been waiting on, a plan that finally works out, or an offer you forgot about suddenly becoming real.

Your Saturday luck is about movement and forward momentum. Things start lining up again and you finally see how your patience is paying off. If you’ve been feeling unseen lately, expect that to change. The right people are watching now. And they love what they see.

