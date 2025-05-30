5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On May 31, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 31, 2025. Saturday’s Moon in Leo and Pluto in Aquarius opposition is volatile but creative energy, but brings abundance to the luckiest astrological signs. Leo wants to be adored, Pluto in Aquarius doesn’t care. Leo craves that main character energy, Pluto says, “You are a cog, sweetheart.”

On May 31,these zodiac signs handle this whiplash with ease. They see the parts of themselves that reveal they're on the right path and understand how they fit into the greater good. Instead of getting pulled into ego battles or old emotional patterns, they use the energy to reclaim their power. This Moon–Pluto clash exposes what needs to change, sure. But it also gives these signs the courage to actually do something about it. While others simply survive the pressure on Saturday, these signs thrive in it and have the very best horoscopes.

1. Aries



Aries, you’ve been dancing with the fire of your own brilliance, and it’s intoxicating even for you. You’re no stranger to initiation or being first when others hesitate. But on May 31, your flame has grown steadier, more purposeful. It’s not just about being ablaze. It’s about what you’re lighting up in others. This isn’t the fire that burns indiscriminately.

Ask yourself not only what you wish to create, but what legacy of aliveness you want to leave behind. Who are you willing to reach? Who do you want to warm with your light, not just impress with your power? Whether you know it or not, someone out there is waiting for your courage to permit them to begin.

2. Leo



Leo, you’ve always known how to shine. Your presence alone can turn a gray day gold. But now, the cosmos is whispering a deeper question into your ear: Can you share your light without fearing you'll be eclipsed? Imagine co-creating something so intimate it terrifies and excites you: a song, a project, a love, a truth.

Ask yourself: What version of intimacy are you truly ready for? Do you only want to be seen or are you ready to be known? To be witnessed when you’re not polished, but real, pulsing, breathtaking in your rawness.

This isn’t about losing your sparkle. It’s about adding new dimensions to it on May 31. Let yourself become an instrument in the duet of connection and let yourself be played by life’s music in a way you’ve never allowed before.

3. Libra



Libra, there’s an audience within you, a silent crowd in your psyche that stands at the edge of their seats, waiting for you to step fully into the center of your own life. You’ve been balancing so many roles, harmonizing with the needs of others. But now? May 31 is your time to create beauty that startles even you. Don’t be content with being admired.

Let yourself be felt. Let your art become a kind of medicine. Fall in love with the act of loving, not just romantically, but with your friends, your neighbors, your chosen family.

This is not a season for shrinking to make others comfortable. It’s a time for flirtation with life itself. And if you’ve been waiting to reach out to someone with an invitation, a compliment, or a prayer, do it now. Witnessing and being witnessed are acts of communion.

4. Sagittarius



Sagittarius, your ideas are arrows, and you, dear archer, have been sharpening them in silence. But what if the next level of expansion isn’t in what you know, but in what you’re willing to ask? It’s about targeting the dreams that you’ve kept in your back pocket. Your truth-telling is a portal.

You may think you’re just asking a question or sharing a wild story, but beneath it all, on May 31, is a call for deeper communion and deeper witnessing. Today, try naming aloud a desire that scares you. Ask the question that makes your stomach flutter.

Send the message that’s been burning a hole in your heart. There are soul ties hidden in the places you've bookmarked but haven’t visited. There’s destiny in the detours. You don’t have to know the whole journey where you’re willing to aim next.

5. Aquarius



Aquarius, since Pluto entered your sign, you’ve been in a process of slow, sacred undoing. The surface may not show it yet, but beneath, you are molting, shedding skins that once kept you safe but now feel like cages. And this is holy work on May 31, this is the transformation that doesn’t happen in the spotlight but in the cocoon.

What life is asking of you now is this: Can you let go of being understood to become something even you don’t fully understand yet? Can you release the need to explain yourself and instead embody the change that’s coming?

Today, make note of one thing that no longer fits the truth you're stepping into. Don’t judge it. Bless it. Thank yourself. And begin the slow work of laying it down. You are not here to be the same. You are here to be free.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.