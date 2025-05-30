4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On May 31, 2025

Today, May 31, four zodiac signs attract abundance while Mercury is in communicative Gemini and it speaks with the Leo Moon. Together, you can connect your way into big, grand ideas and pursue them while knowing deep down in your heart that it’s all going to work out because you have unwavering loyalty to your cause.

Today, four zodiac signs are going to make the most of this cosmic connection. They’re going to get what they want because they’re backing up their center-stage dreams with the strength and heart of a lion. Let's see what's in store for Gemini, Leo, Capricorn and Aquarius as they attract powerful luck and abundance on Saturday.

1. Gemini

Gemini, today, Mercury in your sign likely has you ready to share your boldest visions with the world. And with the Moon in Leo? You’re feeling brave. You have the opportunity to discuss your next big idea and develop your skills. Whatever it is, it’s lighting a fire under you to build the skills needed to turn that genius idea your brain won’t stop obsessing over into your biggest stream of income yet.

So, what’s the first bold, declarative step you can take to turn that skill into something showstopper? The Moon in Leo wants you to nurture this idea. Let people know what you’re working on so they can cheer you on and help keep you accountable. After all, as a Mercury-ruled sign, your ideas thrive when they’re shared. And with Mercury in your sign, you’ve got the mental clarity and momentum to refine your vision and boost your impact.

So start taking loud, confident, catwalk-level steps toward that mentally stimulating dream you can’t stop thinking about. Today’s Moon-Mercury team-up is bringing the self-assurance you need to use your skills and turn your next big idea into something you can take to the bank.

2. Leo

Leo, today you’re likely feeling deeply in tune with the connections that can help bring your biggest, boldest dreams to life. You’re tapped into that raw, expressive energy that flows straight from the heart, and you’re ready to boldly declare your passions and turn your mission into a reality.

But today, with the Moon in your sign, you’re deeply aligned with the longings and desires, and that emotional clarity is helping light your path forward. The blocks that once stood in your way no longer stand a chance! Today, the cosmos is assisting you in staging a comeback in the form of a fresh avenue for creative expression (and heck, it might even lead to a brand new stream of income!).

Meanwhile, Mercury in Gemini amplifies this mental clarity, enabling you to connect with the right people and bring yourself closer to seeing that goal manifest. What we’re trying to say: today's Mercury-Moon combo is compelling you to lean wholly into your vision.

Together, these two celestial bodies are helping you unlock a pathway to a provocation that's not only personally fulfilling but that allows you to make the meaningful contribution to the world you've been dreaming of. Today is essentially your special cosmic invitation to act on your desires and begin turning those big-picture aspirations into reality.

So, what dreams have been quietly waiting for your attention? What bold first step can you take today? Let your emotions lead the way — and trust that this journey could open doors to an abundance you never imagined.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, with the Moon in Leo forming a sextile to Mercury in Gemini on May 31, 2025, the cosmos is handing you a profound opportunity to find healing and self-awareness. With the Moon in Leo lighting up your emotional world and Mercury in the sharp-minded Gemini, you’re called to take a look at your well-being. Capricorn, you’re ready to proudly release something that’s no longer serving you to create space for life that’s more spiritually aligned.

Maybe you’ve realized that a certain work environment is taking more from you than it’s giving, and now you’re crafting an exit plan towards a life that feels more balanced and fulfilling. Or perhaps you still appreciate the career you’ve built, but now you’re longing for more beyond a job title. Maybe you’ve realized there’s a health habit that’s not working for you, and you're ready to change. Now, you’re craving a life that supports your well-being and overall happiness.

Whatever’s rising to the surface, today’s Leo Moon is helping you acknowledge those old systems that don’t work for you anymore and then boldly banish them from your life. And Mercury in Gemini is helping you get clear, maybe even a bit critical, on what needs to shift. Today, for you Capricorn, abundance is all about clearing out the clutter and building a lift that’s in support of the highest version of your emotional, physical and spiritual health.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, with the Moon in Leo forming a sextile to Mercury in Gemini, the universe helps you to attract abundance on May 31, 2025. Today, the Moon in Leo has you courageously focused on what you want out of your relationships and how you want to experience connection. Meanwhile, Mercury in your air sign bestie is bringing you brilliant insights about how you express affection, what lights you up and how you want to invite more joy and emotional abundance into your life.

Today, for you, Aquarius, the skies are all about radical honesty and self-love. What are you willing to accept in your relationships? What compromises feel aligned? How can you and your partner find a way to nurture each other?

That’s what the stars want you to realize today: It’s not just about your relationships, but the relationship you have with yourself. This horoscope is guiding you toward a deeper understanding of who you are, what your values are, and with that, a potential for a more emotionally rich and fulfilling life. Today is your chance to start cultivating organic relationships built on solid ground that not only work but also overflow with abundance.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.