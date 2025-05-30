Luck Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 31, 2025

On May 31, 2025, luck arrives for three zodiac signs when the Sun aligns with the Moon. During this transit, something clicks inside us. If we've never heard of "inner harmony," this may just be the time we discover it. There’s no war between mind and heart here, only synchronicity.

For Aries, Taurus, and Leo zodiac signs, this transit opens a door to good fortune on Saturday and it shows up as right timing. We'd be wise to follow these little cosmic hints. Good luck, in this context, means connection. It’s not just about getting what we want, it’s about wanting what we get. Like the old childhood saying goes: You get what you get and you don't get upset! Imagine that.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

While you are someone who tends to trust in your instincts, you may find that during this Sun-Moon alignment, opportunity opens up for you like never before. Your intuition will flare up, and you'll get a good feeling about what your next move needs to be.

It's time to leave behind all laziness, as your energy levels are high on this day, not to mention keen and directed. The kind of luck you'll encounter during this time comes as a result of that inner kick you've cultivated. You know how to create good fortune, Aries.

May 31 offers you the green light, and that's all you need in terms of encouragement. You've got the patience now, and you've got the courage, so go for it as only you can.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You're not one to gamble, Taurus, but May 31 brings something that feels safe and lucky at the same time. You may find yourself making a decision that’s both intuitive and practical. Your good luck may have something to do with finances, comfort, or something deeply personal that finally just works.

This isn’t about winning, it’s about getting what's already yours, Taurus, and knowing you deserve it. The Sun-Moon alignment helps you trust your own judgment, and that trust pays off big time.

Good luck shows up in the form of knowing what you need and being able to claim it with ease. Keep your eyes open, Taurus. Your reward is already on the way.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

For once, you don’t have to perform, persuade, or prove anything, and that in itself is like going on vacation for you, Leo. On May 31, things click into place almost magically, as if the universe sees your work and decides it is finally time to compensate you for your efforts.

The Sun, which is your ruling star, aligns with the Moon, and you feel the energy in your bones. Leo. A great and powerful message is heading your way, and you're ready to receive it.

And when it does, you'll know this is for you. You’re not just having a momentary bit of awesome luck, Leo; you’re ready to do what it takes to keep it going. All you have to do is step into the moment.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.