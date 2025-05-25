5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On May 26, 2025

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes during the New Moon on May 26, 2025. The New Moon in Gemini forms a powerful trine with Pluto in Aquarius, opening a portal for deep, intelligent renewal, but the prime way to integrate it all is physically.

Go hard on your renovation projects, sign up for that intense workout class or shift your busy hours to align with your natural rhythms. Rearranging your space, schedule, or body’s relationship to movement might seem mundane, but sometimes, the divine speaks through the subtlety. The invitation is to let your outer world reflect the sharpness of your new thinking to spark your make your great day even better on Monday.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, everything about you is changing, so the New Moon in Gemini is your lucky charm for a great horoscope day. Even down to how you walk into a room, the thoughts you follow are more self-directed, rather than externally dictated. Isn’t that the true taste of freedom?

Advertisement

You’re an independent thinker, and so living through the lens of other people's opinions isn’t your style. Luckily, you can escape from internalizing and mistaking anyone else's voice for your own. So, make a wish for this New Moon, what do you truly desire? Over the next few days, the path forward might not look like a clear-cut destination, but a widening horizon.

A question that opens more questions leads back to you. Be curious enough to follow the golden thread, and you’ll find yourself in a space where growth will have to catch up to you. Continue to say yes to everything that stretches and challenges your thinking because this is the way to your expansion.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, what if your creative life was the whole point? There’s a wild and wonderful pull inside of you calling you back to what used to make your eyes light up. From the stories you told as a child to the characters you drew in the margins. As an adult now, what secret shows are imagined in your head? Because the spark never dies, we just have to awaken it.

Use this Gemini New Moon as a chance to let go of some of the seriousness of your daily responsibilities and your skeptical judgments. Life wants to flirt with you a little bit more. So, can you tango with it, is the question? Make room for all of it and be ridiculous and audacious if you must.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, today's going to be a great day for you. When you wake up before you scroll through the long list of your emails, feel into the quiet invitation the universe already asks of you. Because it’s going to feel a little more open on May 26, and less closed off.

Make a note of what your eyes naturally gravitate towards outside of the norm. Is it a book set in a different country, or maybe a different language that intrigues you? Sometimes we rarely notice the next new coordinates our soul is pointing towards.

You, with your gift for grace and perception, are being asked to get to know your instinct more intimately in this way. But remember, you don’t have to go backpacking to ‘travel’; you can do it right where you are by travelling inwards.

Advertisement

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, can you rewrite your definition of value outside of ‘mainstream’ conditions? It doesn't have to be what you own, but what you stand on. The art of not saying ‘yes’ to all opportunities is the very thing that magnetises the opportunities you do want.

A new definition of how you earn, give and receive is on the table for negotiation. It can make you feel freer and less burdened, opening up space to do things that come from a source of nourishment. And it might not look like the way you were taught. Whatever you deem valuable doesn't have to be tied to consistency, output or what you can prove.

Advertisement

You just have to live in alignment with what is true to you. Movement in your material world can open up new streams of abundance, but only if you can reframe your thinking around what does and doesn't deserve your investment. What grows from here could be both sustainable and stunning.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, have you ever thought what if the changes happening behind closed doors are making space for something beautiful to arrive? A little nostalgic rush of memories could offer keys you didn’t know you’d lost. If you’ve been craving a sense of home or an anchor of belonging, you could feel it all clicking into place.

Even the tiniest shifts could set off a quiet chain reaction, opening the heart wider than expected. A calm sense of clarity is available to you now, and it can make you feel so safe that it could make you feel more connected to yourself and the world around you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.