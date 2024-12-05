Has your comfort zone become your prison? Reflecting on your life right now can give you the answer. Knowing yourself is the first step in bursting out of your prison. I know there are many schools of thought on this. One is to take baby steps; just put your toe over the zone and see how it feels. If it doesn't feel good, return to your self-imposed prison!

I say Phooey, jump over the zone; take a giant leap so big that it's impossible to return. It's not supposed to feel good; staying in the 'feel good' place has imprisoned you. The doors to that particular prison are closed to you forever!

Here are 5 questions that will change the entire purpose of your life, according to psychology

1. What is your unique purpose?

Ask yourself what you truly desire to be/do/have. What do you feel compelled to do? Acknowledge yourself for your uniqueness. As suggested by The Journal of Positive Psychology, this will give you the courage to leap from your comfort zone.

2. What are your assumptions?

What assumptions have you made about yourself and others? Self-acceptance and facing issues honestly allow you to uncover the truth and live life with integrity, as supported by studies in the International Journal of Theory and Research. Living in integrity will not allow you to short-change yourself by staying with the status quo.

3. Who do you trust?

The American Psychological Association suggests asking someone you trust to support you in your journey of self-discovery and tell them how they can help. When people understand how your personal growth benefits them and the world (because you are showing up authentically and on purpose), you will be supported in bursting out of your comfort zone to create the life of your dreams!

4. What do you want?

Dare to dream and take significant steps forward. You don't need to know everything before you proceed, and yes, there's no such thing as a mistake when you're bursting out of prison. Whatever appears is there for your greater good, a learning opportunity.

5. What can you celebrate today?

Choose something daily to celebrate. Rejoice in all you are attracting and creating.

Imagine yourself bursting out of your prison, arms akimbo, jumping up and down, eyes wide open, and a big grin! You did it, and you leaped. Now look around and see yourself into your new future, the future created by you, just for you. Doesn't that feel good?

Commit today to do whatever it takes to turn yourself loose and throw away beliefs, attitudes, and expectations that get in the way of your ability to create your best life now!

Inez Bracy is an Audacious Living & Confidence Coach who has helped hundreds of women embrace the changes of middle age by shifting their thoughts, actions, and beliefs into the positive.

