4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Luck & Abundance On May 18, 2025

Fixed energy paves the way for four zodiac signs to attract significant luck and abundance on May 18, 2025. Their fortitude and grit move mountains, setting their good fortune in motion.

Once the Moon enters Aquarius on Sunday, those immovable zodiac signs that refuse to let life sway their decision-making rise like cream to the top. They dig in their heels and make life obey their wishes.

Ever notice that luck often comes to people who have fixated on an idea so deeply into their minds that nothing in the world will stop them from making that dream happen? It's one thing to have grit, but these fixed signs also have the rare trait of adaptability.

Luck and abundance are in store for Taurus, who sees gains in career, Scorpio, whose home life gets a boost, then Aquarius, who learns to do right by themselves, and then Leo, whose love life heads in the right direction. Let's explore what this means, according to astrology.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you have been working hard to attain a certain level of success for the last seven years, and the luck you attract that involves abundance isn't an overnight phenomenon. You've earned it, but some significant event must shake up your current reality.

That's what happens to you today when the Moon enters your career sector. Due to the Sun and Uranus being in your sign, they work together to create organized chaos that's productive and hard to ignore.

The Sun represents authority figures, so you may have an important meeting with a male boss or someone others admire due to their success. This person can be a decision maker who has the power to help you out in a way that you need, and can't do alone. Uranus, the awakener, makes you stand up and pay attention to your current opportunities so you may have an opening where you can bump into each other and have a chance to chat.

The Sun forces your ego to acknowledge that you are the only thing that holds you back from abundance. You might have to believe in yourself like you haven't done. This could even feel high risk. Between these two powerhouses in astrology, you rise to do what needs to be done. You step outside of your comfort zone, and the world notices. When the world notices your act of faith, bam! The cosmos shifts and abundance comes your way.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, when it comes to luck and abundance, you seem to have it most in your home life today. Ever meet a person who seems to have their life totally put together? On May 18, you are the astrological sign that people see as blessed and living their best life due to the level of familial love you experience.

When the Moon enters Aquarius, it makes you want to accept people for who they are. Life has felt tense since Pluto entered Aquarius, but the tension builds to a point where you realize you can no longer control the world. You have to let go and let others live their lives.

On May 18, everyone seems to get along. No nitpicking over small, trivial details that are inconsequential. Instead, politics get pushed aside, and you realize people agree on one thing: live and let live. You can get behind and stick with this for the long haul. Good, Scorpio.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, you attract luck and abundance by choosing yourself. The Moon enters your sign on May 18, and with that cosmic shift comes a moment of clarity. You're learning to do right by listening to yourself. You know you're not selfish. If you were, abundance wouldn't come. The Law of Attraction doesn't reward people who are stingy or unkind.

Even though choosing yourself may come across that way to others. Your decision is authentic to the core. You're just tired of abandoning yourself to please others because it's been emptying your love tank.

On Sunday, abundance is found in the energy you save by focusing on yourself instead of situations or things that drain you emotionally. You're done outsourcing your power, hoping you'll get something back in return.

You draw a line in the sand on May 18 and write the word 'enough'. Luck starts when you create it with personal boundaries, and then the universe responds by giving you space to live on your own terms, uninterrupted.

4. Leo

Leo, your ability to communicate your needs with someone you love makes you lucky and in the center of romantic abundance.

On May 18, the door to a meaningful conversation opens, allowing you to share from the heart. Your partner feels like a kindred spirit, or someone new, and it appears to be a fated encounter where paths cross for a clear and specific purpose.

With the Moon's entry into Aquarius bringing a sense of hope and optimism to romance, you're interested in exploring new ways of caring for your partner. You might have hesitated to share your thoughts as freely before, but since Mars is in your sign, the idea of playing small and not taking risks is incomprehensible for you.

You are daring and bold in love and willing to take risks if it means having the relationship of your dreams. And you do take that risk, today, Leo, and the outcome turns out to be just perfect.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.