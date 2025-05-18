Luck & Good Fortune Favor 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of May 19 - 25, 2025

Luck and good fortune favor three Chinese zodiac signs the week of May 19 - 2025, when something unexplainably good that extends beyond the supernatural is available. When fate and fortune come together, it's not an unexpected event that sparks fortitude. No, instead, there's something inside that has guided these animal signs to a point in time where their destiny meets opportunity, and they are prepared. They know when to take action because they have been looking for a golden moment. This type of luck only comes when you are ready.

Advertisement

This week, luck is heightened on three days, and very little work is required to experience it. Opportunities for luck in finances, love and happiness fall into the laps of Rabbit, Dragon and Horse. Like manna from heaven, the energy of good fortune will be given as a real blessing on May 21, 22, and 24. May 21 is a day to receive.

Rabbits get what they need, restoring their faith. May 22 is an open day, or Kai, perfect for Dragon, whose mind enters a heightened consciousness and connects with energies reserved for people open to feeling them. May 24 brings happiness to the Horse; it's time to establish new routines and rituals that bring joy back to life.

Advertisement

The three luckiest Chinese zodiac signs the week of May 19 - 25, 2025:

1. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, you're among the luckiest Chinese zodiac signs this week because you attract what you want when you ask for it at the right time. Not everyone gets what they want in life, and sometimes people ask for things repeatedly and never see the day when their desire manifests. Fortunately, a dream left unrealized is not your fate this week. You get yours, and it's long overdue.

Overdue because you don't always ask for things — you are kind and a giver. It's your sweet and tender personality that becomes a double-edged sword at times. On one hand, you endear people to you, and they find you likable and trustworthy. Yet, it often feels like your kindness gets taken advantage of. People return favors less, no matter how much you give to them. But on May 21, something changes the narrative in your story. You get what you need.

Advertisement

Receive days require you to ask for what you want and be confident you can get it. Luck doesn't chase you, and you won't find it waiting for it to happen. Instead, when you see an opportunity to make a request, ask.

When you ask, it's hard to deny your request for a favor or money, especially when you've earned it. The key word is 'earned,' which means what you desire is yours because it belongs to you; your job is to claim it.

2. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Technically, two days are ideal for you this week, but your zodiac sign is the luckiest on May 22 because of its effect on your mind. You're super intelligent. You can sense things in ways that others do not. You can detach and view the world from an impartial standpoint, a rare quality that many don't possess. But, you do.

It took you a long time to sharpen your mind to sense things from a higher state of being. You don't just ask your intuition to guide you, you surrender to the process. Sometimes you wait for your internal compass to guide you in the right direction. And, even when others try to tell you what to do, you've stood firm on your convictions and followed your advice.

So, this week, when people seem confused or lack optimism, you feel beyond fortunate. You have total control over your mind.

You decide what to focus on and when, and despite many reasons to give your mental power over to things that distract or participate in activities that numb your soul, you remain tuned in to your own psyche.

Advertisement

3. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, what makes you the luckiest Chinese zodiac sign this week is that you get what you want out of life: unbridled happiness. You are wild, and you don't like to feel controlled. When people or things hold you back, you feel caged in. A caged horse lacks motivation and drive to live.

Advertisement

This week, things change. Your free-spirited personality discovers how to live life on your terms. You live on the edge (without sacrificing safety and security), and come and go as you please. On May 24, you appear as one of the luckiest zodiac signs in Chinese astrology. You gain control over your time, decide what you focus on and how much time to dedicate to specific tasks.

May 24 is an establish day, and while having to focus on creating a routine or starting a new project can feel restrictive for someone like you, it's not. You find freedom within the borders of your daily life. When you know where to go and when, plus what's expected of you, it's much easier to structure your life's adventures.

You find a way to be happy because your life now is predictable, but there is room for you to explore and learn about others. This works nicely with your curious nature.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.