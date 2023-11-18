The 3-Step Process That Purges Your Painful Past & Resets Your Future

Setting aside time for this process daily frees you up for something better, happier and more joyful.
Starting today, you can assess the different emotions and experiences that come your way. How they make you feel, and what the deeper meaning behind them is.
It's possible to purge our emotions so you can be free of the weight they carry.
Why you should consider doing an emotional purge
I call emotions "energies in motion" because everybody reacts differently to situations. Not everybody's happy about the same thing, and not everybody is upset about the same thing.
Different people get triggered differently, even with the same situation or circumstances. This means we rely on our historical memory of how certain things felt in the past, and we react in the present the same way we did in the past.
Emotional purging helps you disconnect your past reactions from your present feelings
Old memories and feelings get triggered, and past emotions can control how we feel and react in the present. That is why it's crucial to start looking at how you purge these emotions.
I invite you to look at your emotional reactions at the end of today. Reflect on the experiences you had and the emotions you felt.
Here's how to take your emotional inventory
1. Reflect and recognize
Reflect on your day to see what emotions showed up for you and acknowledge each. It doesn't have to take two hours. Five minutes will be enough to assess and acknowledge your emotions. If you have time, you can write about your emotional reactions. If not, talk about how you acknowledge the different emotional reactions that are going on.
Recognize the emotions you have felt during the day and acknowledge both the positive and the negative emotions when you are happy, sad, upset, or even grateful.
It is vital to recognize the happy ones, too. When you acknowledge something and put your energy and awareness into it, there is a very high chance you will experience more of it. It's easier to do it day-by-day instead of piling it up for weeks, months, or even years. If you let it pile up, so much will have happened before you can pause and take a look.
2. Look for 'hidden messages' in the feelings
When you reflect on different emotions, check if there is a hidden message, a lesson, or something deeper associated with this experience because, sometimes, when you look at the meanings, it lets you let go of the emotion much faster, so you don't have to hold on to the baggage forever.
Let's say you wanted somebody to do something, but they didn't, and you get upset. Maybe they had a bad day. Maybe they didn't sleep well the previous night. Or, maybe they are dealing with a sick loved one.
It could be anything. You don't know what's happening in the other person's life. Try to understand it from the other person's perspective. If it is somebody who consistently does not perform well, that's a completely different problem to be dealt with very differently.
3. Accept, acknowledge, and integrate
This is about your day and how you handled the different emotions you experienced. You not only accept it, you acknowledge it, integrate it, process it, and then move on. It sets you free and means you are open to new and better experiences tomorrow.
The process makes it so you don't have to hang on to the past. There will be no more baggage here. It sets you free.
