3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On June 8, 2025

On June 8, 2025, three zodiac signs pass an important test from the universe. We have a sensitive placement when it comes to planetary transits. Mercury in Cancer communicates through emotion, and with Mercury in the mix, we're looking at speed, too. This could lead to speaking without thinking. And hence, we have ourselves a test.

As for Cancer, Leo, and Virgo, we may feel afraid to speak up, simply because we don't know if we're going to put our foot in our mouth, or not. We are hesitant, and yet nervy. It's a weird combo. The universe isn't punishing us because we're not having a bad day; we simply have to check ourselves before we speak because it's so easy to hurt someone's feelings if we don't. So, the test is all about discretion on this day. Can we choose our words wisely? More than likely, yes.

1. Cancer

As a Cancer, you're naturally sensitive and understanding, but you also have the need to protect yourself, because being a sensitive person sometimes gets you in trouble. During Mercury in Cancer, things may move a little too quickly for your tastes.

This means that, in order to protect yourself, you may say something out of line. You don't want to step on anyone's toes, but to avoid being hurt yourself, you may feel as if you have to.

So, it's a test, Cancer, and it's one that you will pass. It's just going to take a moment or two for you to figure out how to play this, as things will look tricky at first. But seriously, it's no problem. Just trust that all will be well, and it will be.

2. Leo

On this day, you feel like you want to dive right into something, while everything around you tells you to hold off. It's a frustrating day, for sure, but Mercury in Cancer will help you navigate the turns, Leo.

On June 8, you'll find that your impulse to either be right or to take command is not necessary or wanted. This becomes a test for you. You are used to having things your way, and on this day, you may just have to back off, at least for a little while.

Don't worry about not looking cool or losing your edge. There's nothing majorly huge happening on this day. It's really all about patience, staying still, and waiting your turn. If you can hang tight and wait, you'll eventually hit success.

3. Virgo

Do you know what Mercury in Cancer does not say? Logic rules. Nope, not on June 8, and that's what bugs you most, Virgo. You like things to make sense, and this transit is way more about gut feeling than logical action.

Essentially, it's because of Mercury in Cancer that you feel as if you're not the one in control. It's not that you're a control freak or anything, but you do like knowing what's ahead, and on this day, you get nothing that even resembles a clue.

So, if you can avoid sinking into the pit of overthinking and rumination, you will find that this is a rest stop of sorts, where you get to let go of control and just go with it. Yes, that's a huge ask for a Virgo, but hey, it might just do you some good. Why not?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.