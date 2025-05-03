5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscope On May 4, 2025

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on May 5, 2025. The Moon and Mars join forces in Leo, and everything feels deeply personal. Mars, the planet of action, motivation and drive, in Leo gives us the charisma and confidence to go after what we want. Meanwhile, the Moon in Leo urges us to chase joy without hesitation. This transit is pure fire — it is the moment.

If something’s been tugging at your heart — a desire, a truth, a creative spark — this is your cue to act. Say the thing. Make the move. The vibe is bold and courageous, perfect for chasing your passions, standing up for yourself, or even declaring a big “I love you” with zero fear of rejection. Look at the five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on Sunday, and be ready to channel this energy and unleash your inner superstar!

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on May 4, 2025:

1. Aries

Aries, today you’re bursting with playful, daring energy, making you feel like you’re in the world’s hottest romance novel. Cue the hero-heroine trope, because passion is burning brighter than ever under the spotlight of love and creativity. Today, the cosmos imbues you with courage, creativity and flair for dramatic expressions in your relationships. Profess your love! Make your most heartfelt gestures count!

You may feel pulled towards sharing emotional experiences that bring your relationship joy, warmth, and carefree pleasure. Partaking in shared hobbies now can offer deep emotional nourishment and has the strong potential to strengthen your bond.

Today’s cosmic energy is hot, hot, hot! This Moon-Mars conjunction ignites a blazing, unquenchable thirst for desire. The bedroom won’t be just a room, but a stage for passionate performances. But remember, Leo’s drama can also bring emotional tensions, so try not to let your egos clash.

Instead, channel this fiery energy into creating memorable, mutual experiences marked with an undertone of admiration and respect. Today promises to be an exhilarating mix of sensuality, creativity and love, so get ready to revel in the thrill of connection and desire!

2. Taurus

Taurus, today the cosmos is turning your home into a full-blown dramatic projection, guess what? You’re centre stage! But, underneath all the theatrics lies something more profound: a courageous call to action. Today’s Moon-Mars conjunction calls you to handle what’s been simmering beneath the surface — those emotional elephants in the room?

Yeah, they’ve multiplied, and today will be a good day to be honest about your needs, wants, and desires in your home life. Whether it’s with your partner, a family member, or someone you live with, being direct and respectful will help clear the air. You might also feel more motivated to take care of things around the house or make changes that help you feel more comfortable and in control.

If you’ve been avoiding conversations or tasks, now is a good time to face them. Expect creative and emotional sparks as you assert your individuality within your shared space. And yes, while this energy may cause some tension, it also allows you to create more peace and understanding in your home.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, today’s cosmic vibe has you and your partner dreaming and thinking even bigger. With the Moon teaming up with fiery Mars, your thirst for adventure, deep convos, and a shared vision for the future is ignited. You’re craving experiences that expand your minds and bond, whether booking a spontaneous trip, diving into a juicy philosophical debate, or planning your next life move together.

Yes, the energy is bold, passionate, and full of promise, but a little warning: Mars can make you impulsive, and your wide-eyed optimism might need a reality check. Before committing to anything wild, ensure it’s rooted in something solid. Still, this is a golden opportunity to grow together and define your relationship. Channel this passion into building something lasting, a shared worldview as exciting as empowering.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, the Moon-Mars conjunction is turning up the heat on your emotional world. The universe asks you to go all in, embrace vulnerability, and meet your partner. Warmth and renewal are waiting beneath the surface, and if you’re willing to dig deep, you’ll find new clarity and a stronger bond — either with your partner or yourself.

Today, you’re being pushed to face what’s been hiding under the surface and turn it into fuel for something real and lasting. The vibe is intense, yes, but it’s also transformative. So, use the motivation of today’s alignment to build trust, open up or take courageous steps toward emotional intimacy.

Show up, lean into the hard stuff, and watch how much stronger your bond becomes. Today’s about emotional bravery, and you’ve got what it takes. Omit if unnecessary: Watch how you’ll be able to move through the discomfort and come out more bonded, empowered, and transformed than ever.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, there’s something extra magnetic about you right now. You'll radiate major power-couple vibes when you step out with others. You can expect more attention. Enjoy it, let it boost your bond. Leo energy loves to lead, so if tensions rise, check whether you are trying to outshine the other.

Avoid turning love into a competition. Today’s the day to take some time to celebrate each other’s brilliance and learn how to bask in the spotlight together. Whether navigating a romantic partnership or teaming up with someone creatively or socially, today is about expressing mutual admiration. Because when you come together, you make magic.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.