6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune On April 30, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune on April 30, 2025. Wednesday is an Earth Snake day (Ji Si) during a Wood Snake year and a Metal Dragon month. It’s a Remove Day in the Chinese calendar which means today is all about clearing out what’s blocking your blessings, a cosmic clutter-clearing day if you will. Today is about letting go of something (or someone) so you can make actual space for something better to move in. If you’ve been stuck in cycles like financial stress, messy relationship dynamics, and feeling overlooked, Wednesday's energy helps you snap out of it. Like, for real.

The Earth Snake brings a sharp, focused vibe that makes it way easier to cut ties with what’s been holding you back (even if you didn’t realize you were holding on). These five Chinese zodiac signs are in the perfect position today to remove the old stories and finally open up real paths for luck, money, love, and unexpected good fortune.

1. Snake

April 30 feels like a personal reset for you, Snake, and it’s about time. You're finally in a pocket of energy where a lot of the secret plans you've been working on start to feel real. If you've been quietly saving up for something big or getting ready to leave a situation that’s drained you (work, relationship, whatever), luck shows up when you trust your next step instead of second-guessing yourself. Today you don't have to prove anything, you're just choosing yourself without guilt.

You might notice the weirdest little signs today like unexpected cash flow, a compliment that hits a little too close to what you’ve been manifesting, or someone giving you an opportunity they didn’t even realize you needed. That’s the magic starting. If you stay low-key and focused, you'll be in a completely different (and way happier) situation by the time summer hits. I'm seeing this major vibe of a goodbye tour energy around you, but not in a sad way. In a this chapter is so over kind of way, and you're much better off for it.

2. Horse

You’re not waiting around for anything or anyone anymore, Horse, and the universe loves that energy on you. Horses could see sudden movement today around things that felt forever stuck, especially money and love. Like as soon as you say fine, whatever, boom! Someone texts back, a bill gets paid off, or you find something on sale you were low-key stressed about affording.

Today’s Earth Snake vibes speed up your timeline in wild ways. When I was looking at the chart, I kept hearing green lights only for Horses today. Luck isn’t about chasing; it’s about letting yourself stop pushing and realizing everything you needed is literally waiting down the next block.

3. Ox

For Oxen, today's Remove Day clears the financial blocks that have been making you feel like you're stuck at the starting line. If you’ve been struggling with slow income, surprise expenses, or the feeling like no matter how hard you work it's not enough, today changes all that. Small signs like a refund you forgot about or even finding a way to lower your bills could pop up.

It’s all about regaining confidence that abundance wants to find you. I wrote in my notes for Ox that Wednesday is the day you stop surviving and start building again. You’re not being tested anymore, you’re being restarted in a way that finally supports the life you’re ready for.

4. Rooster

Roosters, today clears out the background noise that's been distracting you from the luck that's already circling. You could realize today that a situation you were obsessed with fixing doesn’t even matter anymore because better things have been trying to get your attention. This could show up through a sudden invite, an email you thought you missed out on, or even a new love interest when you finally stop texting that person who wasn’t serious.

There’s a feeling of instant upgrade if you're willing to pivot fast. When I tuned into the Rooster energy for today, I got the vibe that you're about to be shocked at how quickly something better replaces what you thought you wanted. Trust the quick changes. Your real good fortune is right behind them.

5. Pig

Pigs today get an emotional and financial glow-up, but only because you're brave enough to step off the old hamster wheel. If you've been replaying old patterns (like chasing validation, overgiving, or undercharging), today finally feels like you're over it. Like you just wake up and realized you deserve more. And because you mean it, life responds.

This could look like finally making peace with someone (and freeing your energy) or even randomly attracting someone who sees your worth immediately. I kept feeling that today Pigs will have a “why was I even stressed?” moment that changes everything. Today, the removal is the old version of you and what steps in to replace it is abundance on your terms.

6. Goat

Wednesday’s Remove Day energy is exactly what your soul has been craving, Goat. April 30 gives you a chance to cut loose the things that have been quietly draining you like financial leaks, stressful social obligations, even jobs or routines you’ve outgrown without realizing it. The luck you attract today shows up when you drop what's weighing you down instead of trying to carry it out of guilt or habit. Letting go makes space for something way better (and way less stressful) to step in.

A lot of you could actually see signs today that a better opportunity is already nearby like a text about a last-minute trip you really need or hearing about a dream job opening up when you weren't even looking. If you've been stuck in a loop of feeling like life is really disappointing, today reminds you that it really, really isn’t. There's an unexpected glow-up energy around your money life too, you could find a new stream of income, a way to save more without stressing, or even someone offering to help you when you least expect it.

