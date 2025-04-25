5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On April 26, 2025

On April 26, the Moon enters Aries and harmonizes with Jupiter, allowing five zodiac signs to enjoy very good horoscopes. When the Moon works with Jupiter, it's an invitation to trust your impulses and explore the unknown with an open mind. And today, we experience some incredible wins, even if we see them as just small stuff.

The door to renewed optimism opens when Aries fire meets Gemini’s air. You can leap to a new path that feels hopeful and alive. It's time to go big because the universe is on your side! Let’s look at which five zodiac signs are making the most of their horoscopes on April 26, 2025.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on April 26, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Today brings a very good moment to you, Taurus. This aspect brings emotional clarity, allowing you to align your material world with deeper values. Today, the universe prompts you to consider how your material pursuits can support your inner fulfilment. Whether you're thinking about finances, personal resources, or what truly matters to you, this is a moment to ask questions.

Today, pursue goals that provide stability and feel meaningful to your sense of security and emotional well-being. Find the clarity you need to understand how material pursuits can fulfil your sense of purpose.

Slow down and reflect on your true desires. Old patterns or limiting beliefs about self-worth and personal success may come up, but rather than pushing them aside, sit with them. As you process these feelings, you’ll better understand your relationship with your money, values, and sense of self-worth.

Let this be your invitation to release what no longer serves you. In their place, you'll make room for a more balanced, empowered perspective on what truly brings you fulfillment, helping you confidently move forward.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Today’s astrology activates something deeply personal and expansive for you, Cancer. With the Moon in Aries, your emotional world is transparent, especially regarding your career, reputation and sense of purpose. You feel especially motivated to align your public identity with your emotional truth. Your work and what you do reflect who you are at your core.

Are your ambitions feeding your soul? Are you chasing success that nourishes you? You may find yourself reflecting on your path and wondering if the goals you’re chasing feel right for you, not just for your achievements but also for the heart and meaning you bring to everything you touch.

You want the life you’re building to feel right. And today, that longing could become a powerful catalyst for change. The result? A profound sense of emotional clarity around what kind of legacy you’re building and why.

You feel deeply in touch with your intuition, picking up on the subtle signs or internal nudges that guide your next move. Don’t brush them off — they’re pointing you towards a path that blends emotional fulfilment with spiritual growth. Healing begins when you stop hustling to prove your worth and start trusting the quiet strength you already hold.

Success is intentional and aligned with your truth. Whether it’s a bold career pivot or a quiet inner shift, you’re stepping into a moment where your inner world and public life can finally coexist. Trust that what you need will appear exactly when it’s meant to.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Today’s Moon-Jupiter sextile fuels your desire to expand in authentic ways. This aspect ignites a fresh sense of self-confidence and motivation, making it the perfect time to embark on new ventures or commit to developments that align with your true self.

With Jupiter in your sign, you feel an extra boost of self-confidence and self-assertion, pushing you to step into your power, pursue the opportunities that resonate with you, and take bold steps toward the future you envision. Whether committing to a new direction or simply asserting yourself, the universe tells you it’s time to go big. Your confidence is contagious, and people are taking notice of the new and empowered you.

This aspect also invites you to reflect on your long-term goals and aspirations, clarifying who you are at your core and all you’re truly capable of. Recently, you may have questioned whether your current pursuits still reflect your true desires. Now, you can release limiting beliefs and anything that no longer serves you. You’re no longer underplaying your talents; the universe encourages you to embrace your strengths.

Your intuition is heightened, offering glimpses of the future ahead. As your emotional landscape expands, so does your vision for what’s possible. Use these insights to set your ambitions with your heart's desires, knowing that the more you embrace new challenges, the clearer your path will become. The connections you cultivate now will thrive on authenticity and mutual growth, so take the time to nurture relationships that support your evolution.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, today’s energy is stirring something profound in your soul as the universe calls on you to rise into your higher purpose. With the Moon in Aries in sextile to Jupiter in Gemini, you’re feeling especially attuned to the emotional undercurrents in your life — and the fears and self-doubt you need to release to step into your full potential.

The Moon’s connection to Jupiter is nudging you to change. Let go of what no longer serves you to expand into your purpose, impact, and alignment with your true calling. Whether it’s an old fear, a limiting belief, or a habit that’s no longer in sync with who you're becoming, the cosmos gently urges you to release it so you can grow into the person you’re meant to be.

Today may clarify what must be released for your professional path to evolve. You’re not interested in chasing accolades for appearances — you want your work to have true meaning. But sometimes, that means letting go of perfectionist tendencies and embracing what’s right for right now to move forward. The energy between these two planets creates a powerful opportunity to embrace the changes necessary to reach your highest potential.

Maybe it’s time to stop waiting for everything to be perfect and redirect your focus toward actions that will help you manifest your desired future. Today brings confidence from within, not from trying to prove anything to anyone. You’re realizing that perfection isn’t a prerequisite for progress. It’s OK to take action before everything is good. Let this be when you release impossible standards and begin making changes to propel you forward.

Advertisement

5. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Today’s Moon-Jupiter sextile invites a breakthrough moment for you, Scorpio, that begins deep within. Today, you are paying close attention to the more profound truths beneath the surface, and you may feel compelled to address the internal patterns that have been quietly shaping your choices. There’s an opportunity to gently confront what’s been draining your energy, whether related to trust, shared resources, or intimacy.

Today’s astrological energy supports honest inner work and encourages you to transform these shadows into strengths. Emotional insight will flow much more easily today, revealing how your healing journey can lead to more balanced, empowering connections. Today’s energy is here to help you see the path forward with a renewed sense of understanding and empowerment.

This is also a powerful time to recognize how your emotional well-being is tied to your productivity. The Moon-Jupiter energy is spotlighting your zodiac sign's daily habits and the systems you’ve built to navigate the day-to-day. How you manage your time, energy, and physical space reflects how you show up for yourself. As you move through profound psychological shifts, you’re being nudged to build practical, nurturing structures that support the person you’re becoming.

It’s time to remove the clutter and release anything weighing you down. Doing so makes room for more authentic relationships, a deeper capacity for trust, and a stronger connection to yourself. Tending to the small details of your life and making changes now will set the stage for profound emotional transformation.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.