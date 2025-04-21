5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Luck & Abundance On April 22, 2025

Five zodiac signs attract major luck and abundance on April 22. Tuesday brings an Initiate Day in the Metal Rooster pillar which is incredible energy for beginning something with confidence and precision. It’s the kind of day where energy is sharp, decisive, and full of potential for people who are ready to make a move. If you’ve been waiting for a lucky window to start something, say something, or take the lead, today is the day. For five animal signs in particular, the luck and abundance showing up today feels like alignment. It meets your effort halfway and rewards you for being bold enough to go first.

1. Rooster

You’re in the spotlight today, and you feel it in your body. The day pillar matches your sign, which creates a sense of clarity and personal power that makes everything hit different. Even the conversations you’d normally overthink feel easier, it's like people finally understand where you’re coming from. There’s a sharpness to your energy right now, and it makes you magnetic in professional, personal, and even financial spaces.

Initiate Days are about stepping forward, and for you, this shows up through real-world progress. You could start something today that sets off a positive chain of events over the next few weeks. Your decisions hit harder than you realize, and people are finally paying attention. If there’s something you’ve been nervous to commit to, today might actually make it feel exciting.

There’s also a little luck in your home or personal life today. You might score a deal, have a productive talk with someone close, or feel way more grounded than usual. Small wins stack up fast right now. Don’t wait for a sign from the universe. You are the sign.

2. Snake

The Metal Rooster energy harmonizes with your inner drive today, and the Initiate Day format lights a fire under your long-term goals. This is the kind of luck that helps you set plans in motion that actually stick, you're not just dreaming them up. If you’ve been playing with a new idea or even just hoping a situation would get better, today brings the energy to get stuff done in a way that feels aligned with your values and actually doable. You might also get a signal from the universe that confirms you’re on the right path.

There’s also a chance for financial clarity or an unexpected opportunity today, especially if you’ve been trying to increase your income, launch something new, or reach a goal that’s felt just out of reach. You’re getting closer than you think. The more you act from a place of grounded confidence today, the more the right people show up to support your success.

And emotionally, you might feel a big internal shift: less fear, more trust in yourself. That’s not a small thing. It changes the way everything flows around you — and makes it way easier to receive the abundance that’s already trying to find you.

3. Dragon

This is a big vision day for you, and the Metal Rooster plus Initiate Day energy is pushing you to think bigger and ask for more. If you’ve been playing it safe or waiting for the right moment to go after what you want, this is it. You’re not meant to sit still today and that goes for your dreams, your standards, and your sense of self-worth. Something about the way you see things today is sharper, and you're able to move forward without second-guessing every step.

You might also get unexpected support from someone with power. It’s a great day to follow up on open loops, take the lead on a situation, or set something into motion that requires you to be seen and respected.

Relationship-wise, today brings improvement. If you’ve been feeling like you’re carrying the emotional weight, you might notice someone else stepping up and making space for your needs in a way they haven’t before. That change is meaningful and it gives you even more reason to keep moving forward.

4. Rat

You thrive under Rooster energy more than most people realize because it sharpens your perspective and helps you make smart, strategic choices without overcomplicating everything. On this Initiate Day, your mind is clear, your communication is on point, and your ability to take initiative without freaking yourself out is at an all-time high. You’re in the perfect position to start something today that makes your life easier, richer, or more stable.

Financially, Tuesday could bring a useful breakthrough, especially if it involves long-term planning or dealing with systems that usually stress you out (apps, paperwork, and admin stuff are all way less annoying today). You might make more progress than you expect, and the results will ripple out for weeks.

And don’t sleep on your relationship luck today, especially if there’s someone you’ve been trying to reconnect with or understand better. The vibe is open and clear, and a meaningful conversation could go way better than you thought.

5. Horse

Initiate Days always work well for you when you’re in the mood to go for it, and Tuesday’s energy supports bold, confident movement in the areas of love, self-worth, and reclaiming your peace. If there’s something (or someone) you’ve been needing clarity from, today opens the door to getting that without drama. You’re also more persuasive than usual because your sincerity hits. People trust what you’re saying today.

You might get a compliment or message that boosts your mood and changes how you see your week unfolding. The abundance here is personal. It’s about feeling supported, chosen, and emotionally safe again after a confusing or draining stretch. Even small gestures today could land in a big way.

This is also a beautiful day to initiate a healing step like starting a healthier habit, cleaning up your space, setting a loving boundary, or saying no without guilt. You’re stepping into the version of yourself who makes your life easier on purpose, and the universe is cheering you on.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.