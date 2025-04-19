2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On April 20, 2025

On April 20, 2025, two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance thanks to a visionary Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius. The Last Quarter Moon is the final phase before a New Moon, prompting us to pause, look inward, and consider what we need within ourselves. This is a moment to realign before the slate is wiped clean with the New Moon in Taurus on April 28.

But this isn’t your typical emotional lunar moment. In Aquarius, the sign of independence and innovation, the Moon invites you to let go of them. As the lunar cycle winds down, you’re encouraged to break free from outdated patterns and disconnect from the social structures that no longer contribute to your growth.

Advertisement

Aquarius brings an unconventional, rebellious energy to this downloading phase. This air sign encourages us to assess things from a higher altitude. Zoom out. Think big picture. Ask, "What systems need to be restructured? Which relationships or goals feel outdated? This is a powerful time to shed limiting beliefs and realign with the future you truly want to build.

Abundance flows when you follow your unique vision. Reflect on the previous weeks. Let innovation happen. Trust that abundance flows your way not through effort, but through the quiet understanding that the next chapter is unfolding. By embracing detachment and tuning into your inner genius, you create space for you to experience abundance. Here are the astrological signs attracting luck and good fortune on Sunday:

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

During the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, Virgo, this is your time to reflect, revise, and refine your health routines, work habits, and daily rituals so they align with your highest potential—just in time for setting bigger goals under the New Moon in Taurus on April 28. You’re naturally attuned to the details, and this phase encourages you to make subtle but powerful shifts that bring you closer to the lifestyle you’ve been striving for.

Adjust your workflow for better balance, seek work that supports your well-being, sign up for that gym membership, or commit to a meal plan that nourishes you. These small changes matter. Aquarius energy nudges you to break free from outdated systems and routines that no longer serve you and start building structures that support your mind, body, and soul. Your recalibrations will clear energetic space, allowing abundance to flow more freely into your daily life.

Advertisement

Regarding work, this lunar phase invites you to evaluate your professional goals with a fresh, future-forward perspective. If you’ve been stuck in repetitive routines or perfectionist loops, the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius gives you the clarity to release what’s no longer working. You’ll feel more empowered to edit your schedule, restructure your priorities, and embrace methods that foster efficiency and flow.

Let go of the need to get everything “just right” and focus on what truly moves the needle. By adopting more innovative, flexible approaches, you create fertile ground for abundance to manifest in your career and overall wellness and purpose. The shifts you make now may be small, but they set the stage for lasting success and renewed vitality.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, Today, you’re being urged to refine, not overhaul, as you prepare for the upcoming New Moon in Taurus. This lunar phase in your sign heightens your sensitivity and makes it easier to spot all the little things that need fine-tuning – whether it’s in your creative endeavours, personal goals, or relationships.

At the same time, you are the sign of detachment, so we know your natural ability to detach from the emotional weight will make it easier to accept feedback on your work, drop what’s not working or even let go of the relationships that are no longer aligning with your ascension. You’re ready to release what’s no longer meant to stay — and trust that whatever or whoever exits now is making way for something that truly matches your vision.

This lunar phase is a powerful time for dismantling outdated systems that no longer align with your progressive mindset. You’re already naturally innovative and forward-thinking, so use this energy to come up with those last minute, perhaps even shocking solutions and let go of what no longer serves your highest good whether it’s tweaking a project, adjusting your approach to your goals or distancing yourself from people who aren’t in tune with your growth.

Every small switch sets you up for success. Trust in this upgrade process — these final adjustments align you with the future you're meant to create. As you navigate this recalibration, know that a new wave of abundance is already beginning to activate with the approaching New Moon.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.