Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 12, 2025

After May 12, 2025, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. On this day, we're looking up at the sky and saying out loud, "OK, I'm done. The humbling has happened, thank you very much." The great part is that it IS done.

This day's astrology brings us the transit of Moon opposite Uranus, and while that might shake things up, it also shows us how things settle. We're in good hands in the long run. We'll discover reasons why on this day, as well as what we need to do about them. All in all, we survive and rise up, as we do. Time to exhale.

Hard times are over for three zodiac signs after May 12, 2025:

1. Leo

It’s been a wild ride lately, Leo. All the ups and downs; there have been plenty of moments where you wondered if the universe forgot about you. But with Moon opposite Uranus, the tide turns, and for once, it turns in your favor.

This isn’t just relief, though; it’s serious renewal. You start to see possibilities again, even in places that once felt drained and hopeless. An unexpected message or opportunity could show up right when you’re ready to give up.

On May 12, you will feel that restored feeling of inner confidence. The chaos quiets. You remember your strength. And just like that, you’re back in the game. The hardship chapter comes to a close now.

2. Aquarius

Change is your element, but lately, even you’ve had enough. There’s only so much reinvention one soul can take. Moon opposite Uranus, your ruling planet, arrives like a breath of fresh air. It shakes off the dust and resets your internal compass. You're not lost, Aquarius.

What once felt impossible now feels manageable. On May 12, you no longer cling to the worthless bits of the past. This transit severes the last ties to old pain and opens a door to something cleaner, smarter, and more aligned with who you’ve become.

The struggle is now something you've successfully detached yourself from, and good for you! That took guts. You’re no longer chained to the past. You step forward lighter, wiser, and more willing to embrace joy without guilt. The hardship is done.

3. Pisces

You’ve carried all the dreams, disappointments, and worries with you, all the way. While you rarely complain, the universe has taken notice. Moon opposite Uranus marks a release point, Pisces. It’s the end of an emotional era.

Don't be surprised if on this day, May 12, you experience an unexpected act of kindness of a personal insight, or something so rare that it feels like a miracle. This is your turning point. The pain that once lingered in the background now begins to (thankfully) dissolve.

You're resilient, Pisces; you've always been this way. But now, you don't have to fight anymore. You just have to let go. And as you do, the lightness comes. The hardship fades into memory, and your spirit finally catches a break.

