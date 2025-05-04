4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On May 5, 2025

On Monday, May 5, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. Mercury aligns with Jupiter, immediately letting us know that we are on the right path. The astrological signs are heading our way, and on this day, thought meets action.

If we break it down, the "thought" part belongs to Jupiter, and the "action" part is due to the influence of Mercury in this particular alignment. We will see less fear and more "get up and go." We are not afraid to reach for the stars during the Mercury-Jupiter alignment; in fact, all signs show us that reaching means receiving.

Four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe on May 5, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

If patience is a virtue, then Taurus, you are virtuous to a fault — perhaps a little too patient for your own tastes. Waiting is cool until it is not, and during the Mercury-Jupiter alignment, it's time to stop waiting and start trusting what you already know. This isn’t just a hunch. This is confirmation. A cosmic "keep going, you've got this..."

There’s clarity in the air now, and you’re tuned in. The signs are everywhere — in words, in glances, in moments so small they nearly slip past unnoticed. But you notice, oh yes. You’re not just hoping for a signal anymore. You are the signal.

May 5 marks a shift. Where once you hesitated, now you move. And that movement is exactly what brings the answer you’ve been seeking.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

There’s something magical about momentum, Leo, and with Mercury aligning with Jupiter, you’re in it. You’ve had the vision. You’ve rehearsed the speech. You’ve held the dream close to your chest. Now’s the time to speak your truth into reality.

You may receive a message on this day that blows the lid off your own expectations. It might not be wrapped in neon lights, but you’ll know. The sign hits deep. Your inner lion hears the call. (Doesn't it always?)

This is the moment where you stop planning and start doing. Don’t doubt it, and don’t delay. The universe is speaking your language now.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you’ve been weighing the pros and cons and calculating the odds. On May 5, Mercury and Jupiter intervene with a gift: perspective. Not the kind you dissect, but the kind that moves you forward.

A sign from the universe lands in your lap, and it’s so perfectly timed, it might even make you laugh. This is the moment when insight turns into action. No more wondering if you're making the biggest mistake of your life. You know better, Virgo.

You’ve earned this one. It’s not random, and it’s not lucky. It’s the natural result of you finally trusting that what you know is worth following.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The veil lifts, Scorpio, and the message is clear. Mercury aligns with Jupiter, and boom — HELLO, there it is. The sign you’ve been quietly waiting for shows up, loud enough for your intuition to hear.

You’ve been toeing the line between doubt and desire, but this Jupiter-Mercury transit ends the debate. You’re not being naive for believing in something greater. You’re being led towards greatness.

May 5 delivers your cosmic "OK." This is how the universe speaks to you, Scorpio, and when it all hits you, you go deep. You go bold. You go all the way. Jupiter and beyond!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.