4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On May 2, 2025

On Friday, May 2, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. The transit Moon square Mercury brings action and excitement. During this astrological event, we see that we need to step up and get busy.

We needed that kick in the pants to get us up and active. For the four zodiac signs that will be feeling this the most, the important message of the universe has us taking our great ideas and backing them up with real action. We are about to start something great.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on May 2, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Your mind has been racing with possibilities, Gemini, but now comes the moment where thoughts turn into motion. Moon square Mercury hands you the keys, and the engine’s already running. You’re no longer content to simply plan — you’re ready to do.

This is the Universe nudging you in just the right way: less overthinking, more trust. You already know what’s needed; now it’s just a matter of showing up for it.

Keep momentum on your side. Each step you take now pulls a dream closer. Let your natural curiosity lead the way; you’re headed somewhere meaningful.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The message you’re getting loud and clear is: it’s time. You’ve sat with the thoughts, weighed the options, and now you’re being asked to move. Moon square Mercury has no patience for hesitation; it wants to see you get up and go!

You’re incredibly powerful when you commit, Scorpio. And that’s what this transit brings out in you: the strength to act on what truly matters. There’s a fire rising, and it’s not chaotic; it’s purposeful. You’re breaking ground, and it feels right.

There’s no need to fear missteps. This kind of energy supports bold beginnings. The Universe isn’t just "zodiac whispering." It’s calling your name, Scorpio. Answer with action.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You’ve had the ideas, Aquarius, and some of them are wild, brilliant, and far ahead of their time. But now? Now’s the moment to make them real. Moon square Mercury gives you that internal green light: the courage to act, the spark to get started, and the vision to keep going.

This isn’t pressure, it's the real deal when it comes to opportunity. A rare kind of energy that fuels both intellect and intuition. You’re thinking clearly, and more importantly, you’re ready to build. What begins now may feel small, but it holds the potential to grow into something lasting.

Don’t worry about perfection; just begin. The Universe is ready when you are, and here comes the spoiler alert: you’re ready.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You’ve felt the stirring for a while now, Pisces; that quiet nudge that says you’re meant for something more. Moon square Mercury pushes that nudge into a roar, and you can no longer ignore the call to action. You’re being asked to trust your instincts and move. Wow.

This isn’t about rushing. It’s about honoring what you’ve been feeling all along. You have a vision, and this is the moment the fog clears and your next step becomes obvious.

Momentum comes from belief, and right now, you’re believing in yourself in a brand-new way. This is your fresh start. A time for translating dreams into choices, and choices into reality. Go gently, but go boldly.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.