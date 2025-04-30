Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On May 1

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, hard times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. The Sun aligns with the Moon and shows us that it's safe to start believing once again. Before this month, three zodiac signs have been going through certain personal hardships; astrology shows us that this weight is about to be lifted.

When the Sun aligns with the Moon, three zodiac signs will feel as if they can breathe again. This may come as the result of concentrated effort put into healing, or it may simply be that the karma of hardship has seen its last days. This Sun-Moon alignment brings nothing but joy and relief. We're not even questioning what's happening to us, we know it feels good and safe to trust

Congratulations to these three astrological signs who finally see their hard times end on Thursday. It's been a long time coming and you deserve this relief.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You’ve carried burdens you didn’t always talk about, Aries. You’ve kept pushing through, head down, heart guarded while always telling yourself there was no time to fall apart. But now, something softens. The weight eases.

With the Sun and Moon in harmony, the pressure lifts just enough for you to take that first real breath in a while. This isn’t a reward for suffering, it’s a shift in cosmic rhythm.

What once felt like an endless uphill struggle now begins to flatten out. There’s lightness in your step again, even if you can’t fully explain why.

You don’t need to earn every ounce of joy through exhaustion. This chapter is about recovery, about trusting that things really can get better, and that it’s safe to believe in happiness again.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Relief has a strange way of sneaking up on you, Cancer. One minute you’re still bracing for impact, and the next, you realize it’s over.

The emotional storm that’s been dragging you around finally breaks, and what’s left is this gentle stillness. That’s the gift of the Sun-Moon alignment — it returns you to yourself and hard times come to an end.

You’ve been in deep waters, sorting through so much. But that work hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Universe. Whether the healing came through self-reflection, love, or sheer grit, it’s working, Cancer. You’re no longer carrying the story of your pain like armor.

Let joy in. Let softness back into your routines. This moment reminds you that even after the hardest chapters, the heart remembers how to hope. Trust that instinct; it’s leading you somewhere beautiful.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

There’s a brightness you’re beginning to feel again, Sagittarius. A return of something wild and hopeful in your spirit.

You’ve spent time doubting, second-guessing, maybe even hiding that spark of yours. But this transit clears the sky and brings your fire back with warmth, not intensity.

You’re walking into a period of ease, but not because you’ve given up the fight. It’s because you no longer need to fight so hard. The karma of hardship is dissolving, and what’s left is yours to shape with joy, creativity, and meaning.

Let this be a new starting point. No pressure, no big, gigantic plan. It's just you, stepping into the light with nothing holding you back. There’s a sense of destiny returning, like you’re finally back on track with yourself. Hard times are over, dear Sagittarius, enjoy the breath of fresh air.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.