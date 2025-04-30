2 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance On May 1, 2025

Abundance arrives for two zodiac signs on May 1, 2025 under the electric tension of Black Moon Lilith in Scorpio squaring Pluto in Aquarius. This cosmic standoff dares us to peer into the deepest crevices of our psyche and unearth the raw power that’s been hiding in the shadows.

In astrology, Lilith represents the dark feminine — the primal urges we’ve suppressed and the parts of ourselves that we’ve been taught to hide. She is not a planet but a mathematical point that reveals where we feel estranged, challenged, or empowered to defy societal norms. Lilith uncovers our deep-seated desires and the places where we long to break free from traditional expectations.

Then, there's Pluto — the planet of transformation — in the mix. In Aquarius, Pluto urges us to embrace the unconventional all in service of radical evolution. When Lilith squares Pluto, this friction demands that we confront the places where we’ve been ignored, dismissed, or cast aside — and it’s from that confrontation that we rise.

So, how does this help us manifest abundance? Today’s square between Lilith and Pluto stirs up hidden desires and long-buried power struggles. While this may be emotionally intense in the moment, it presents a beautiful opportunity for deep personal transformation. This is the time to dig into your core and get raw and real about what you truly deserve.

This transit is a wake-up call to excavate your desires and assert them unapologetically. Today, abundance is found in owning your unapologetic truth and acting in alignment with what will truly bring you personal freedom, and two zodiac signs get it just right.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Today’s square between Lilith and Pluto might feel like the ground is shifting beneath your feet, but don’t panic Aries. This is transformation in real time. Today, the cosmos are asking you to confront the parts of yourself that society perhaps don’t always welcome. Yes, give yourself time to grieve what’s ending, but don’t forget to honor what’s beginning. The path ahead may feel unfamiliar, but it’s more align with who you’ve always been.

As the impact of your recent boundary-pushing decisions becomes clear, you’ll better understand your long-term goals — and who supports you and aligns with them. This transit reveals the people who uplift you and the ones who just don’t get it. Be brave enough to let them go, Aries. Your dreams are changing and you are too.

The image you once had of your future may not be the one you have anymore, and that’s not a failure, that’s evolution. Embrace the redirection.

You’re allowed to want different things now. Perhaps you’re trading in ambition for authenticity, or edge for ease. Either way, you’re learning that true abundance comes when you reclaim your right to live on your own terms.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, today’s clash between Lilith and Pluto sparks transformation in the way you’ve always done things. You’ve been reflecting on how you process information, the way you implement what you learn and how you allow this understanding to restructure your everyday life.

You may feel a growing discomfort with the way things have always been done especially when it comes to your health habits, routines and the way you manage your time and energy.

Today, this Lilith-Pluto aspect is urging you to question what truly works for you and what needs to chance. It could be how you approach your day-to-day responsibilities, how much time and care you put into your health. Or, how you communicate your needs or perhaps even going back to school to further your depth of knowledge and find more power in your work.

There may be a strong inner pull to define what success and well-being, and the balance of the two, mean to you. The changes you implement to your daily schedule, be it your job, a new work out routine or health regimen, may feel daunting at first, but these changes are allowing you to create space for something more robust to take root. This isn’t just about productivity, it’s about purpose.

The more you genuinely tune into what supports your growth, the more you begin to see how abundance flows when you live in integrity with your evolving self. So, let go of the routines and systems that no longer serve you, Virgo, and give yourself permission to build a life that feels sustainable, fulfilling, and utterly true to the core of your being.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.