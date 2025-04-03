11 Types Of People That Are Not Worth Your Time Or Energy, According To Research

In life, we encounter all types of people, some who uplift us and others who drain us. While it’s important to show kindness and empathy, it's equally essential to recognize when a relationship is no longer serving your well-being. There are certain types of people who simply are not worth your time or energy. Whether knowingly or unknowingly, take more than they give.

Protecting your valuable resources means being selective about the people you allow into your life. You'll do best to focus on those who nurture your growth and contribute positively to your journey.

Here are 11 types of people that are not worth your time or energy

1. Habitual procrastinators

People who consistently procrastinate often lack the drive to push through tasks or challenges, which can make them less reliable when it comes to taking initiative. They have big dreams and ideas but never take action. Surrounding yourself with people who aren’t motivated or who regularly delay their efforts can hinder your own momentum and inspiration.

“Procrastination is often a symptom of low priorities or fear,” says Corey Wilks Psy.D. People who consistently procrastinate often lack the drive to push through tasks or challenges, which can make them less reliable when it comes to taking initiative.

Researcher John Sweller found that our cognitive capacities are limited so we must prioritize certain things above others. Problem-solving tasks that involve means-ends analysis tend to demand significant cognitive resources.

2. Dishonest or untrustworthy people

“People behave dishonestly when they spot an opportunity for dishonesty to allow them access to desirable outcomes that honesty would not,” explained Christian L. Hart Ph.D. Whether they are lying, breaking promises, or hiding the truth, these people show a lack of integrity. They disrupt your emotional balance and create unnecessary stress because they want to gain something from you.

Dishonest people can be unpredictable, making it difficult to know where you stand with them. Their lies or actions can change without warning and this inconsistency can lead to confusion and frustration.

You may never know whether you're receiving the truth or whether you're being manipulated which adds to the instability in your relationship with them.

3. People who use others

People who use others tend to take advantage of the goodwill and efforts of those around them without offering anything in return. They exploit others' kindness or resources for personal gain, leaving them feeling undervalued and unappreciated.

According to one study, interpersonal dehumanization can serve as a justification for past actions, especially when individuals have acted in ways that are morally questionable. By dehumanizing the other person, one can justify their behavior as not wrong, as they have reduced the other person’s human qualities.

When people use others, they often fail to recognize or empathize with the feelings and mental states of the individuals they are exploiting.

4. Chronic complainers

Chronic complainers often focus on the negative aspects of life, constantly pointing out problems rather than solutions. Their energy drains yours, and no matter how much you try to help they will never attempt to make any progress. Being around them can be mentally exhausting as they tend to bring down the mood and make it hard to focus on the positives.

“A chronic complainer’s perception about their hardships are deeply embedded in their personality and sense of identity,” says Guy Winch Ph.D. Chronic complainers often adopt a victim mentality, seeing themselves as helpless or constantly put upon. This can make them resistant to taking action to improve their lives.

Spending time with someone who consistently sees themselves as a victim can prevent you from maintaining a proactive mindset and might make you feel as though you're always caught in their cycle of dissatisfaction.

5. Negative people

Negative people often see the glass as half-empty and focus on what's wrong rather than what's right. Their constant negativity can bring down the mood of a group or individual, making it harder to stay positive, motivated, or even optimistic. This kind of environment can feel stifling and discouraging.

In these cases, a person’s negativity is often a manifestation of their inner struggles. “It’s precisely because negative people don’t feel respected and loved enough, and don’t feel sufficiently in control of their own life that they demand others’ respect and love, and seek to control others,” says Raj Raghunathan, Ph.D.

Understanding the reasons behind someone’s negativity can provide empathy and insight into how they might be struggling, but it’s also important to set boundaries to protect your own well-being.

6. Narrow-minded individuals

These people are unwilling to listen to different perspectives or change their narrow views. Engaging with them often leads to pointless arguments with little room for growth or understanding. Interacting with someone like this can feel frustrating and unproductive, especially when you're seeking growth or deeper dialogue.

Whether it's travel, learning, or meeting new people, narrow-minded individuals often resist stepping outside their comfort zone. Their fear of the unfamiliar can limit their ability to experience life to its fullest and may prevent them from growing as individuals. When you’re looking to explore new opportunities and broaden your own experiences, being around someone who refuses to embrace the unfamiliar can feel stifling.

7. Anyone who is critical of everything you do

People who constantly nitpick and point out flaws in everything you rarely offer constructive feedback. Their negativity can seriously harm your motivation and make you second-guess yourself. While some critique can be helpful, especially when it leads to personal growth or improvement, a person who is critical of everything you do may only point out flaws without helping you figure out how to fix them.

Criticism without offering solutions or constructive feedback is often just judgment. According to one study, criticism from a workplace relationship led to more withdrawal than in romantic relationships due to more power imbalances, leading to a stronger emotional response from the person who the criticism was directed towards.

8. People who think they know it all

These people always think they have the right answer and shut down any opinions or ideas that don't align with theirs. They rarely listen to others and can make conversations feel more like a lecture than a discussion. When someone is constantly asserting that they have all the answers, it can lead to a dismissive attitude toward others' input. This can be disrespectful, especially in relationships or discussions where collaboration and mutual respect are important.

“Dealing with a know-it-all does not require seeing them as they want to be seen, or catering to that need,” says F. Diane Barth L.C.S.W.

Ultimately, your time and energy are valuable. By investing them in relationships where communication is one-sided, growth will be limited. It's often healthier to focus on relationships where there is a sense of humility, openness, and a willingness to learn from each other.

9. People who don’t take accountability

Constantly dealing with someone who refuses to take responsibility can be emotionally exhausting. You might find yourself walking on eggshells, feeling like you're carrying the emotional burden of the relationship or always having to pick up the pieces of their actions. This type of person lacks emotional maturity and is often unwilling to repair the damage they’ve caused.

“Admitting to imperfection is the first step in opening horizons and learning new ways of restoration. Although it comes with colossal risk, accountability is a passage to recovery,” says Jamie Cannon MS, LPC.

Accountability is essential for moving forward, whether in relationships, work, or personal growth. If someone isn’t accountable, you might feel like you’re stuck in a cycle of repeating the same issues, which prevents progress.

10. People who guilt trip you

“Guilt-tripping is an unwitting attempt to manage perceived rejection, loneliness, or other difficult feelings by controlling other people, seeing them as responsible for our state of mind, and trying to force them to make up for our suffering or else pay the price,” says Lynn Margolies Ph.D.

Whether it’s guilt-tripping you into favors or making you feel bad for your choices, this person uses emotional manipulation to get what they want. This creates an unhealthy dynamic where you might start making decisions based on their emotions instead of your own needs or values.

Healthy relationships require clear boundaries, but guilt-trippers don’t respect those boundaries. They often try to make you feel bad for saying ‘no’ or putting yourself first. This can cause you to neglect your own needs, and in extreme cases, may even lead to burnout or resentment because you're constantly giving more than you're comfortable with.

11. Someone who wants to control everything you do

People who try to control every aspect of your life don’t respect your autonomy, your ability to make your own decisions, or your right to live according to your values. This can make you feel like you're living under someone else's thumb, unable to express your true self or make choices that align with your own needs and desires. They try to dominate every aspect of your life, from how you spend your time to your decisions and relationships. Their need for control often leads to frustration and conflict.

“Differences in control orientation influence our stress levels and how we cope, especially in uncertain times,” says Mary McNaughton-Cassill, Ph.D.

Constantly trying to meet the expectations or control of another person can lead to stress, anxiety, and frustration. When you feel like you can't make your own choices or do things the way you want, it can take a toll on your mental health. Over time, this can create feelings of resentment, powerlessness, and exhaustion.

