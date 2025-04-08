The Love Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign On April 9 — Prepare For A Plot Twist

The love horoscope is here for each zodiac sign on April 9, 2025. Venus retrograde continues its prolific effects on your romantic life on Wednesday. This can be a time of sudden divine meetings of soulmates and can also bring the end to a relationship you thought was stable. Venus retrograde often brings unexpected twists and turns as it continues its journey. However, the current one has been intense as it touches on themes around karmic relationships.

On Wednesday, April 9, retrograde Venus in Pisces will align with Uranus in Taurus, creating sudden and unexpected changes in your romantic life. While this may feel like something you need or must take care of immediately, try to use today to process and observe whatever happens, and save any action for after April 12 once Venus is direct. Trusting the process is essential to make the most of this period.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on April 9, 2025:

Aries

Nothing is permanent, Aries. Everything is always shifting and changing. However, that doesn’t need to be seen as a negative. When something or someone leaves, it creates space for something else.

As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus, you can heal the parts of you that felt unworthy, just because someone chose to leave your life. Focus on what is of value to you, and who has always been by your side.

Taurus

You are allowed to change, Taurus. You can tend to feel stuck in certain personas or aspects of life, but you are allowed to change. There is no rule that you’re only allowed to show up a certain way in relationships, or that you have to prioritize others over your own growth.

When retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus, you will be invited to become the catalyst you’ve sought. This energy will help to bring or finalize changes into your romantic life; however, it’s all a part of you living your most authentic life.

Gemini

Let go of the parts of you that doubted your ability to be loved, Gemini. As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus, you will have a chance to focus on yourself and the wounds that have played a part in your romantic life.

This is a time to see everything for what it is rather than through the lens of your wounding. You have always deserved to be loved, but it was never about proving yourself to another, but about stepping back and learning to do that for yourself.

Cancer

The best parts of life haven’t occurred yet, Cancer. It may be hard to envision that the most amazing moments of your life haven’t yet happened, but that is precisely what you are being urged to see.

When retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus, you will have some stark realizations about those in your social circle who have been negatively affecting what you hope to manifest.

Focus on your dreams, not just for love, but life as well. Let go of those that drain your soul and be willing to believe that better is waiting for you.

Leo

A relationship is defined by how you work together, dearest Leo. During the last few weeks, you’ve been focusing on what you hope to receive in love but haven’t yet asked yourself about what you can give.

The energy of retrograde Venus in Pisces and Uranus in Taurus will invite you into a space to reflect earnestly about what you can invest into a relationship, rather than making it all about what you will receive.

Use this time to embrace the changes that arise, trusting that real love is worth putting effort into.

Virgo

Any obstacle will always be divinely sent, dear Virgo. As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus, you may feel like there is a block to improving your relationship. Venus retrograde in Pisces hasn’t felt comfortable for you as it’s brought up issues and themes you must deal with.

However, Uranus may bring some surprises into your life today. This may make you feel like there isn’t any hope in saving this connection, but you’re urged to give it time and let the dust settle. Once it has, you will be in a better place to make any decisions.

Libra

If you want your life to change, you first must change yourself, sweet Libra. This isn’t about randomly changing yourself to receive love or a commitment, but in allowing yourself to heal beyond your wounds and continue to grow.

Venus retrograde in Pisces has been helping you do just that; however, as it aligns with Uranus in Taurus, you may find yourself ready to take some important steps in your life. Just be sure that what you’re doing is honoring yourself and what helps you become your best self.

Scorpio

Scorpio, don’t let a singular moment destroy what you’ve been trying to build. As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus, you may experience a profound shake-up or challenging situation in your romantic relationship. With Uranus in your house of relationships and Venus in your marriage sector, this energy will be felt intensely.

Be sure you’re not just cutting people out of your life because it seems easier, or because you’re trying to avoid dealing with anything. Instead, practice the pause and give this situation time to play out.

Sagittarius

Confirmation doesn’t always arrive how you think it will, Sagittarius. When retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus, you will receive confirmation for the changes you want to make in your romantic life and home. However, it won’t be the confirmation that leaves you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

Instead, this may come across as finally seeing how someone close to you has been sabotaging your progress or that you can’t help someone become their best self if they don’t want to.

Hold space for this confirmation, no matter what it brings, knowing you are on the brink of immense changes.

Capricorn

Be open to resolution, dear Capricorn. Venus retrograde in Pisces has been affecting your house of communication, while Uranus in Taurus has brought changes to your romantic life.

There is a theme of how communication affects the results of your romantic pursuits. You have a choice, though: either continue to avoid dealing with issues by shutting down or open yourself to beneficial discussions.

Look not just for the compromise but also for the resolution so that you can feel confident that you’ve used this period to become a better version of yourself.

Aquarius

Until you know what you deserve, you will attract romantic relationships that mirror that lesson, dear Aquarius.

A strong theme has been involving worthiness and what you deserve since Venus retrograde shifted into Pisces on March 29. Since then, your primary focus has been to reflect and honor your divine worthiness.

As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus, there may be a domestic situation or a conversation involving your future in which you must honor your worthiness. This doesn’t mean you must remain cold, but ensure you’re not compromising your growth to keep a relationship going.

Pisces

You attract, according to your vibration, beautiful Pisces. You are quite familiar with this sentiment, as you often receive immediate confirmation for shifts in your energy and vibration. Today, you could receive an unexpected offer or text from someone in your past.

This person may be an ex, or the relationship you could have had with them never had a chance. Everything is different now, so try to hold space for this conversation and see where it goes. You both may finally be in the place to embrace divine timing.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.