3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On April 9, 2025

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. It's time to brace ourselves for what's to come and get rid of those negative feelings that automatically come up when we hear such a line. During this era, it's going to be up to us to do the right thing by ourselves.

Astrologically, Moon square Jupiter is here to show us just how "bad" it could be, but will we allow that to happen? No way. Three zodiac signs will lead the way here, and we will look to these signs as leaders. Let us stay with the power of positivity and thrive. If we truly are to hold on to our power, then it must be non-violent, inclusive and gentle. Moon square Jupiter represents the gentle power. Let love lead the way on this day.

Three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era starting on April 9, 2025:

1. Taurus

When you want something, it has a way of becoming reality. While April is definitely one of your power months, Moon square Jupiter is without a doubt your love power transit. No matter the season, this cosmic influence works wonders for your love life, Taurus.

On April 9, you may find yourself spending time with someone you do not yet recognize as a romantic interest. Even if you are already in a relationship, the attention you receive from this other person will not go unnoticed.

This all leads to a feeling that you cannot go wrong. The good fortune you sense bubbling up is just beginning. Whether it is love or luck, Moon square Jupiter brings a wave of joy, playful laughter, and the sweet reminder that life truly is great.

2. Libra

While Moon square Jupiter does not guarantee a perfect outcome, it does inspire you to reach for something greater, Libra. On April 9, you will feel its influence encouraging you to pursue love, companionship, and meaningful friendships. With Jupiter's energy lingering, you will find yourself surrounded by a warm sense of hope and possibility.

This day marks the beginning of a new chapter for you. You are ready to leave the past behind and embrace a brighter future. Right now, positivity is all you want, and you are more than willing to believe in love again. Moon square Jupiter opens that door and invites you to walk through it.

You are not imagining things, this is not wishful thinking. The universe is working in your favor, and a new love interest may come into your life. A new era in love begins. It may feel unexpected, but by the end of the day, it could be all you are thinking about in the best way. Go with the flow, Libra, and see where it leads.

3. Aquarius

Moon square Jupiter arrives just in time to shake things up, Aquarius, and you are more than ready to welcome it. This cosmic influence aligns perfectly with something already stirring in your life, offering you clarity about a romance that is on the verge of blossoming. You may not have felt ready, but on April 9, the universe says there is no time like the present.

Do not be surprised if something unexpected happens during this transit. In this case, the unexpected is romantic love in all its vivid and surprising forms. There is someone who loves you, Aquarius, and now might be the perfect time to acknowledge them. Giving them your attention could bring you more happiness than you realize.

The truth is, during Moon square Jupiter, love is not something you can avoid — it is seeking you out. Whether or not you believe it, you will find yourself swept up in the magic. You may even fall in love with the very idea of falling in love, and there is nothing wrong with that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.