3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era As Venus & Mercury Retrograde End The Week Of April 7 - 13

A more fortunate era begins for three zodiac signs the week of April 7 - 13, 2025 as Mercury and Venus end their retrograde journey. This week Mercury turns direct on April 7, when the planet enters its ‘direct station’, which we can compare to waking up again from a long nap. At this time, Mercurial energy is at its most potent, and things can change once again, Issues can resurface, and new information can still be revealed. This is not yet the time to go full steam ahead; it's better to wait a few days than try to undertake an important project.

On April 12, Venus turns direct in Pisces. Venus has been retrograde for the past six weeks, shaking up our feelings (and in some cases, relationships, money matters, or our personal values). At this point, Venus is very powerful. There certainly won’t be any rose-colored glasses when Venus turns direct this time, but sometimes it is good to deal with reality instead of what we wish things to be. Either way, by April 21, Venus moves away from Saturn, and we can start to return to normal or our ‘new normal.’ Also on April 12, we will experience a Full Moon in Libra, a pleasant and beautiful spring Full Moon, especially for love, social activities, or get-togethers — so make the most of it!

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era as Venus and Mercury retrograde end the week of April 7 - 13, 2025:

1. Virgo

Saturn has been transiting your 7th house of partners for a while now, creating difficulties in relationships if you have one, or alternatively, you may feel alone if you don’t have a significant other. This week, Venus meets up with Saturn. This can be an out-and-out argument, or you may feel cold and unappreciated. Sadness can be a common theme with this aspect.

Perhaps it is time to realistically assess your relationship and determine if it is worth keeping. If this week brings the only problems you have experienced, then in all likelihood the answer is no; you don’t want to end things, so all you can do is work through the issue. One of your Virgo superpowers is finding solutions to problems rather than dwelling on the issue, and now is the time to do this.

Since you are typically loyal and committed, this should not be hard. Listen to your partner’s standpoint and then go from there. And remember, a relationship is a two-way street, so it is not up to you alone to fix every single problem, even though this is your nature. Sometimes you may have to let people figure things out on their own. Opportunities will arise later this year if you feel down because you are partnerless.

2. Cancer

This week, it looks like you are feeling stagnant energy all around you, and this can include emotional blockages that are slowing you down, or becoming depressive.

First of all, with Mars, Mercury, and Venus all retrograded since December, energy is somewhat stagnant, but this has started to change. After the 12th, all planets will be direct for the first time this year. With the full moon, this is the perfect time to release any trapped or buried emotions and/or attachments that aren’t serving you.

Letting go is never easy for Cancer, but sometimes, it is necessary for one's own well-being. Buried or trapped emotions typically mean something hasn’t been resolved on an internal level, and you must reach deep inside yourself to figure out what this is and then try to release it to the universe. You may need to talk to close friends about this issue or seek counseling if it is bad enough.

Next, self-care needs to come into play because it is important to feel better. This could include a massage, spa, exercise or anything else beneficial. If you focus on it, you may not be able to resolve this in a day, but rather in a short period of time. Also, as a Cancer, your emotions change with the moon quite literally, so your upset this week may not last as long as you think.

3. Aries

This week, you could experience increased emotional intensity, leading to relationship conflicts. The relationships can be personal or professional and likely triggered by something in your subconscious. Venus is conjunct with Saturn in your 12th house, which rules your subconscious mind. The 12th house is where anxieties form, and the negative self-talk we can all have resides. Therefore, it is important to be aware of this and not let your inner tensions or bad mood affect your relationships with others.

Your nature is impulsive, so it would be wise to curb this quality now, at least when lashing out at others. The full moon on the 12th falls in your 7th house of ‘others.’ Since the 7th house opposes the 1st house of self, it is more than possible that a conflict will occur. If you know this energy, you can control your actions but can’t control others' reactions.

The best thing you can do this week is to not go too deeply down any personal rabbit holes, use honest and clear communication in dealing with others, and some self-care may be called for because feeling better can only be a benefit. Massage, exercise, aromatherapy or any other method that works for you can help. This will all pass, and you will soon return to your typical vivacious self.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.