8 Signs Of A Bold Person Who Is Truly A Tour De Force, According To Psychology

Bold people who are true tours de force stand out from the group. They are confident, courageous, and directed. There is boldness in most people. People who choose to be bold are inspiring not just because they get big things accomplished, but because they also instigate growth, progress, and movement for themselves and others around them.

Being bold is rewarding, but not always easy. However, if you can take small steps to adopt these characteristics into your life, you’ll see that it’s not so hard at all.

Here are signs of a bold person who is truly a tour de force:

1. They're slightly unpredictable

There’s a reason Picasso became so famous, and his pieces sold for such high prices. He kept himself in the public eye, but he struck the right balance between visibility and unpredictability.

He constantly changed his style, and this caught everyone off-guard. If people know your next move, they lose interest.

2. They exude confidence

fizkes / Shutterstock

Once you’ve made a decision, whether it’s to pursue a new project, contribute during a meeting, write an article, or go on that date, you need to be bold and fluid in your movements. This signals confidence, not only to those around you but to yourself too.

This results in a positive feedback loop that raises your status and feeds into your identity as an assertive and attractive human. Research on signaling confidence explores how people communicate their beliefs and certainty. It finds that moderate confidence is generally perceived as more persuasive than excessive or low confidence and that nonverbal cues play a significant role in conveying confidence.

3. They never overlook small aesthetic details

It may seem inconsequential to forget to iron your shirt, comb your hair, or cut your nails, but these details get noticed. Always be aware of the message you transmit in all that you do.

People are surprisingly well-attuned to picking up on these little things. The small details hold more power than brazen displays. Now you need to find the balance in addressing the superficial while not being overly self-conscious.

4. Their presence is missed

The more you are seen, the less visible you become. Your presence is stronger in the mind than in the flesh. This means that when you aren’t there and you are missed — this is when you feature more strongly in the emotional experience of others.

This is why strong relationships thrive on occasional absences. Strike a balance between being seen in person and being remembered in mind. You become more visible by occasionally making yourself invisible.

Someone constantly present or over-exposed can lose novelty and impact, becoming less noticeable. A 2012 study explained that lasting impact comes from the impression something makes on our minds, rather than simply being physically present or seen.

5. They have quirks

Most of us subconsciously dedicate our lives to being like everyone else. We learned that pain is attached to standing out.

We can’t bear the idea of banishment from the crowd. But to stand out is to gain an unfair advantage in a homogenous world. You must develop your quirks and own your ‘strange.’

Demonstrate fearlessness in your uniqueness, whether in your appearance, talents, or behaviors. This will lift you far higher than the masses.

6. They don't talk all the time

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

I barely spoke in class at school, and I was generally invisible. It wasn’t until later in life that I learned the value of contributing but not giving too much away.

Let others make mistakes by speaking too much, thus appearing ordinary. Not you. Maintain an air of mystery by withholding information and listening more, like a clever cat. This increases people’s interest to the point they are dying to ask you questions.

While we often believe we should talk less to be liked, studies show that speaking more can lead to a more positive first impression, as listeners feel more similar and like speakers who speak more. Learning to talk less and listen more can help you keep opinions close to your chest and dig deeper into the mindset of others, potentially avoiding conflict and developing a more holistic worldview.

7. They take a stand

Those who turn heads demonstrate a refreshing individuality that others seem to lack. Those with a compulsion to back up one team, argue for a cause, or pledge allegiance to a particular faction inadvertently give up their power.

There’s nothing wrong with this per se, but those who garner the most attention are rarely disciples of any one doctrine or dogma. They take only one side: their own. This independence, bordering on the aloof, draws people to you.

8. They're not in a hurry

Unless you’re in an emergency, hurrying suggests you are not in control of your reality and lack faith in your abilities. This applies to your speaking style, physical movements (I can struggle with this after a few coffees), and your general approach to life and its challenges. Impatient rushing doesn’t just lower your status; it frustrates others.

Slow down, and you transmit confidence. This calms you, calms others and makes life considerably easier.

Chronic rushing can lead to increased stress, anxiety, and negative impacts on physical and mental well-being. According to a 2024 study, strategies for managing this include mindfulness, prioritizing relaxation, and recognizing personal limits.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.