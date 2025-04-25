4 Zodiac Signs Become The Universe’s Favorites On April 26, 2025

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, four zodiac signs become the universe’s favorites. Strong messages are heading our way, and due to the presence of Mars opposite Pluto in our astrological charts, we will get to see just how those cosmic messages affect four zodiac signs.

This is one of those days when something happens and we don't automatically recognize the blessing hidden within. Yet very shortly after this day, we will start to see that everything that has happened has had a meaningful and positive purpose in our lives. Go with the flow on this one, zodiac signs. The blessings are there; they may not be obvious right now, but they will be!

Four zodiac signs become the universe’s favorites on April 26, 2025:

1. Aries

There’s a shift in power happening here. Something in your world is changing shape, and your instinct might be to fight it. But if you pause and let it play out, you’ll start to see that what’s leaving your life is making space for something so much better.

It might not look like a blessing at first, maybe it comes wrapped in frustration or a challenge. However, Mars opposite Pluto brings the kind of breakthrough that only shows its beauty after the dust settles.

So, no worries here, Aries. On April 26, you're not losing control, you’re gaining clarity. The universe isn’t pushing you down, it’s pushing you through. On the other side of this moment is a win you didn’t even see coming. Yay you!

2. Leo

You’ve felt like something’s been brewing behind the scenes, Leo, and Mars opposite Pluto reveals exactly what’s been stirring. The blessing here isn’t loud or dramatic ... yet. It’s subtle at first — a door closing, a shift in dynamic, a realization that changes everything.

At first, your pride might flare up. It’s OK. You're wired to lead, not to follow. But this time, the universe is saying, "trust me." If you do, you’ll find out that what's happening now is aligning you with something so much more fitting for someone as awesome as yourself.

Let go of the need to control every outcome. This energy is here to upgrade your life, not sabotage it. Stay open, because what’s on its way has your name written all over it.

3. Virgo

At first, this day may look like a disruption in your carefully curated world, Virgo — but don’t panic. Mars opposite Pluto has a funny way of showing up like a wrecking ball, only to reveal the treasure buried underneath the rubble. It’s not chaos; it’s divine course correction.

What you thought was a setback could very well be a setup. A no becomes a bigger yes. A detour leads you somewhere better. The blessing isn’t loud. It’s in the details, and you’ll catch it.

There’s deep transformation happening now, and once you move past the initial discomfort, you’ll realize something major: you're not just surviving change, you’re directing it. Woohoo! That’s your power.

4. Scorpio

You live for intensity, Scorpio, but even you have to admit: this one hits different. Mars opposite Pluto is practically written in your soul language; it’s all about power, evolution, and hidden blessings. While you sense the undercurrents, you might not fully understand the gift until it unfolds a little more.

April 26 brings you all you need to know on a silver platter, so to speak. What feels like a confrontation may actually be your liberation. This is the moment your soul levels up, even if your ego protests.

You are being refined, not punished. Transformed, not broken. Let go of what you’ve outgrown, because what’s waiting is something raw, real, and right for where you’re headed next. You were made for this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.