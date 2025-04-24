5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On April 26, 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune on April 26, 2025. Saturday falls on a Receive Day in the Chinese calendar, and with the Wood Ox (Yi Chou) ruling the day, it’s giving big ‘you get exactly what you need’ kind of energy. Receive Days are known for delivering results, but they’re not about chasing or forcing. The Wood Ox adds a quiet kind of relief where you check your bank account and it’s better than expected, or someone finally texts you back after you stopped waiting. In a Wood Snake year and Metal Dragon month, the animal signs who are the most persistent (not loud, just consistent) are the ones who get the reward.

This is the kind of luck that feels like oh, finally. Not loud wins or huge surprises, but the kind of good fortune that makes the rest of your weekend feel easier. These five animal signs are aligned with Saturday’s receive-and-relax rhythm and might just stumble into exactly what they’ve been needing. From better timing to actual cash or emotional relief, luck and good fortune shows up where it counts on Saturday.

1. Ox

Design: YourTango

You’re in your element today, literally. With the Ox as the Day Pillar, you have home field advantage, which means things are more likely to go your way without needing to micromanage. This is the kind of day where your patience pays off. If you’ve been feeling like you’re constantly the one doing the work in your relationships, expect a satisfying role reversal. You might be surprised by someone stepping up without needing to be asked.

Money luck also comes through practical means for you today like a refund processed early, someone finally paying you back, or a cheaper-than-expected purchase you actually needed. I’ve learned to never underestimate how good it feels to not have to chase things down on Receive Days. That’s the kind of luck you get today. The kind that’s low effort and very high reward.

Saturday also opens the door for something you’ve been quietly hoping would get better. This could show up as a productive talk with someone who’s been distant or just something annoying finally getting resolved. The vibe for you is slow but satisfying wins, the kind that change your luck for a long time to come.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, you’re the year ruler, so there’s already a natural flow around you, but today’s Receive Day makes it even smoother. Expect all the things that have been making you feel anxious to suddenly come together. Someone might finally say what you were hoping they would or do something that lets you know exactly where you stand, and it’s a good thing.

There’s also a decent chance money comes through something you’ve already done. This isn’t hustle and grind kind of energy. I like to describe it as the kind of day where it just feels like everything you should have gotten a long time ago is showing up. That’s the magic for you. What’s overdue finally arrives.

You could also see a small emotional win, like someone close to you making a plan for once or remembering something you care about. And let me tell you, it’s a huge relief. Things don’t feel so one-sided today, and for a Snake, that’s the kind of luck and good fortune that makes you feel lighter instantly.

3. Rat

Design: YourTango

Saturday is a double win for you! The Earth Ox and Wood energy both complement your clever, adaptable nature. You might be shocked by how much progress you make just by casually following up on something or reaching out. If there’s been a stuck situation, expect it to quietly unstick itself.

Financially, this is a sneaky good day. You’ll find yourself being like “oh wow, this worked out better than I thought” kind of good. I caught myself smiling over a little win that hit at exactly the right time on a Receive Day. You might land a discount, resell something you forgot you had, or get unexpected help on an expense.

Emotionally, Saturday feels like a turn of the tide. You could hear from someone you didn’t think would ever reach out or just finally feel done with something that’s been weighing on you. Either way, you’ll walk into the next week feeling like a weight has lifted and that’s real good fortune if I’m being honest.

4. Rooster

Design: YourTango

You’re in sync with the Metal Dragon month energy right now and even though today is ruled by the Earth Ox, it still supports your productivity-focused mindset. But here’s the twist, luck for you today isn’t about doing more. It’s about realizing you’ve already done enough. That’s when things start to click.

Someone may acknowledge or reward something you thought went unnoticed, even something small like a kind gesture or a job well done. You’ll literally be like ohhhh, people are paying attention and have been this whole time. That’s the vibe for you on Saturday, proof that your effort wasn’t wasted.

Financially this could show up as a win related to something long-term like your savings, a bigger investment, or finally hearing back about something you applied for. Don’t expect drama. Expect results that feel like, yes, finally. It’s your day to receive something that confirms you’re on the right path toward even more luck and good fortune.

5. Dragon

Design: YourTango

As the ruler of the month and a fellow Earth sign to today’s Ox, you’ve got a front-row seat to quiet success. You’re often focused on big wins, but today reminds you how satisfying it is when little things align. Expect lucky timing or getting access to something you thought you missed out on.

You might also get lucky with plans like a last-minute invite (or a last-minute cancellation, depending on your preferences) or just having the exact energy you need for a weekend that feels effortless instead of overwhelming. Honestly, I told someone on a Receive Day that it just feels like everything gets easier today without you having to change a thing. That’s your kind of win.

Saturday also favors moments of honesty and vulnerability. If there’s been tension with someone close to you, Saturday is a day where it could quietly soften. You don’t need a huge talk, just a sign that things are getting better. That kind of emotional reset is real fortune, and it’s yours for the taking.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.