3 Zodiac Signs Receive A Sign Of Hope For The Future On April 25, 2025

On Friday, April 25, 2025, three zodiac signs receive a sign of hope for the future during the astrological transit of Moon conjunct Neptune. That's a true relief. The idea of hope entering the picture is not only inspiring, but it has us thinking about how we can continue with this kind of positive feeling. We are so tired of succumbing to the negative; this could be a big change for many of us.

That sign of hope can come from anywhere or anyone, for that matter. We will get to see something take place at this time, and it will change our trajectory. We are no longer enamored with hopelessness. We want the change, and we want to live with hope in our hearts.

Three zodiac signs receive a sign of hope for the future on April 25, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You’ve been spinning a lot of mental plates, Gemini, but something about this moment brings you stillness. In that stillness, you finally see. Moon conjunct Neptune pulls you out of overthinking mode and hands you something surprising: peace.

Something is about to break the loop for you, Gemini, and on April 25, it may come to you as a random sign, or perhaps the kindness of a stranger. Either way, it's going to snap you out of your trance. This shift is everything, and it could potentially change your future.

While this day may encourage you to take chances and believe in things that aren't quite comfortable at the moment, you are now starting to understand that faith isn’t a gamble; it’s a choice. And for once, that choice feels easy.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You've been craving something to believe in, Sagittarius — and not just in a vague someday kind of way. Moon conjunct Neptune arrives like a whisper from the universe, reminding you that the story’s not over yet. Not even close. The best parts might just be ahead, and you’re finally feeling that deep in your bones.

Your optimism isn’t blind, it's just who you are. You’ve walked through your share of fire, and now, you’re ready to follow a spark of light forward. It might show up in a dream, a sign on the street, or a sudden inner knowing, but when you see it, you'll know.

Something is reawakening in you, and it’s got movement, meaning, and a mission. Follow it. This is the beginning of your next big adventure.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You feel things deeper than most, Pisces, and lately, it may have felt like you’ve been swimming in murky waters. But Moon conjunct Neptune is your cosmic homecoming; a reminder that your sensitivity is your strength, not your burden.

Hope doesn’t come in loud and flashy for you — it comes in gentle waves. It's the little things that speak the loudest for you on this day, Pisces. Whether it’s a loving gesture, a creative inspiration, or a sense that something sacred is guiding you, you feel it, and it sticks.

You’re not escaping into fantasy, you’re aligning with a vision that actually feeds your spirit. This is a heart-led renewal, and you’re finally trusting that the path forward will hold beauty, purpose, and love. Yes, Pisces, you’re right to believe.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.