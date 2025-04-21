4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On April 22, 2025

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites. This day takes our wildest dreams and makes good on them. During the astrological transit Moon square Uranus, we can reach for the stars because they are within our grasp.

Four zodiac signs will get to witness something amazing take place. It not only uplifts our spirits, but has us making firm decisions to be a part of the solution, and not the problem. The signs we see on this day come in the form of a person who helps; this is inspiring and gives us the courage to follow in their footsteps.

Four zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites on April 22, 2025:

1. Aries

You’ve always been one to chase after what you want, and on this day, the universe makes sure you know you’re on the right path. Moon square Uranus shakes things up in just the right way, delivering an unexpected but undeniable sign that you’re meant to keep pushing forward.

This isn’t just a subtle nudge; it’s a bold, in-your-face confirmation, and you'll recognize it immediately. This is the motivation you need to act without hesitation.

What you see and experience on this day sets the stage for what’s next. Trust it. You don’t have to doubt the direction you’re headed in because, for once, everything aligns in a way that makes complete sense. Take this as the encouragement you’ve been waiting for.

2. Scorpio

Transformation is your natural state, but sometimes you need a reason to go for the changes you see coming up. On this day, the universe provides that reason, and it comes in a way you can't ignore. With Moon square Uranus at play, an unexpected event or encounter shows you exactly what needs to shift in your life.

This moment is eye-opening. What seemed uncertain before suddenly clicks into place, giving you the clarity you’ve been searching for. You might cross paths with someone who embodies the change you want to make, or you’ll see an example of the life you could be living. Either way, it sparks something deep inside you.

Let this sign be the push you need to step forward. You’re already in motion, Scorpio, and this day proves that you’re heading in the right direction. Don’t resist; go with it. Make the most of this day!

3. Aquarius

If anyone is open to a message from the universe, it’s you, Aquarius. You’re always scanning the world for meaning, and on this day, you receive a signal so strong you can’t ignore it. Moon square Uranus brings an element of surprise, but the message itself is crystal clear: you’re meant to take action.

You may meet someone who inspires you, or you could witness an event that lights a fire in you. Either way, this day is about recognizing your role in the bigger picture. You’re not just an observer, Aquarius — you’re a catalyst for change and you know it!

The universe is giving you a green light, Aquarius. Run with it. Let the sign you receive be a call to action. There’s no time for hesitation or doubt.

4. Pisces

The world speaks to you in ways others don’t always understand, but on this day, the message is undeniable. Moon square Uranus stirs something in you, revealing a truth you’ve felt deep in your soul but haven’t fully acknowledged until now.

Maybe it’s a song, a dream, or a conversation that delivers the sign you need — whatever it is, it feels like a direct communication from the universe. This isn’t about fantasy, though; it’s about realizing that what you’ve been hoping for is actually within reach. It's all SO YOU!

Trust what you see and feel on this day. The universe is guiding you toward something real, something meaningful. Follow where it leads, Pisces. This is your moment of clarity, and it’s time to make something great of it all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.