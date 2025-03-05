Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 6 — The New Moon Aligns With Venus

What's happening with each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Thursday? The First Quarter Moon in Gemini will peak on March 6, and will also align with retrograde Venus. Together, these loving energies tell you to be flexible and adaptable to the romantic plans that you’ve made.

The First Quarter Moon is a time to take action on what intentions you set with the February New Moon, which occurred on February 27. The last New Moon intensified your dreams, and you imagined the love you genuinely want to experience.

Since that time, Venus stationed retrograde in Aries, bringing you on a romantic journey of truth and healing. Venus helps you see that while your dreams can come true, you may have to change how you think and manifest them.

With Venus retrograde in Aries, nothing is as it seems, and you’ve likely already seen plans disrupted. Yet this doesn’t mean it’s the end, but rather a beginning you’re invited to take. The First Quarter Moon invites you to take action toward achieving emotional fulfillment.

In Gemini, you can entertain new possibilities and perspectives and see matters from a unique point of view. Rather than dig your heels in and try to continue on your path, give yourself space to see where you are being directed, trusting that the universe's plan will always exceed your own.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 6, 2025:

Aries

Embrace progress, sweet Aries. You are currently going through a phase that will allow you to progress through upgrades in how you communicate with your partner.

The energy of the First Quarter Moon in Gemini allows you to see another path forward and the situation from your partner’s side.

Use this energy to accept and understand what your partner is expressing, while knowing that it’s better to be in love than to be right.

Taurus

Say what you mean, dear Taurus. The First Quarter Moon in Gemini will amp up your ability to communicate, but you may be sarcastic compared to how you normally are.

This may also be due to the pent-up feelings of frustration that you’ve been feeling, but it won’t necessarily help you achieve your desired goals.

Instead, try to be mindful of only saying what you mean, and make sure that you are putting forth the energy of fully knowing what you deserve.

Gemini

Be open to becoming a better, beautiful Gemini. Just because there is always room to grow doesn’t mean that you aren’t as perfect as you are now.

You can often tend to point fingers instead of accepting some of the responsibility for yourself.

Use the First Quarter Moon in Gemini to see the truth of your current situation, whether it’s your actions or allowing it to occur.

You will be in touch with your emotional truth during this time, so you may benefit from some solitude to process your feelings before conversing with your partner.

Cancer

Honor your depths, dear Cancer. You don’t only have to show one side of yourself in a relationship or the version of you that you think the other person wants.

When you do that, you ignore your inner truth and what makes you most authentic. You must accept yourself before attracting a partner who can do the same.

The First Quarter Moon in Gemini will remind you of your emotional depths and help you understand what it means to radiate as your full self, which may help draw an unexpected romantic connection into your life.

Leo

Don’t second guess anything, Leo. You will feel sociable and outgoing under the First Quarter Moon in Gemini.

This will allow you to drop your guard or cease being overly careful in communicating with an existing or new romantic partner.

By not focusing so much on saying the right thing, you can experience a deeper mental connection with your partner.

Communication figures so heavily into today’s energy; be sure that you’re creating the space for conversations rather than just getting caught up in having fun.

Virgo

Ground yourself in gratitude, Virgo. Be proactive with today’s energy and focus on expressing gratitude to your partner for their presence in your life and the relationship you have created together.

The First Quarter Moon in Gemini may make you overly critical or solely focus on what isn’t right, rather than letting you appreciate just how far you’ve come.

This is quick-moving energy, as long as you focus on gratitude versus criticism, you should be able to make it through the day without any long-lasting negative effects.

Libra

Experience life, Libra. You may be feeling in your head today as you’re busy analyzing how you’re feeling, and what has been happening in your relationship recently.

However, you must let yourself experience life without getting caught up in figuring out the meaning. Romantic matters are cloudy at this time, but rather than feeling like you need to get to the bottom of it, just let yourself be in the moment.

You may want to consider a grounding activity today, or an Epsom salt bath to help you be in your body versus solely your head.

Scorpio

Listen to your intuition, beautiful Scorpio. The First Quarter Moon in Gemini will heighten your intuition and psychic abilities, giving you a chance to progress in your romantic life.

You may be inexplicably drawn to new places and people who will benefit your life during this time.

Try not to guess any intuitive ideas or dreams you’re having, and instead, allow yourself to listen as you can finally understand how to move forward and have the life you want.

Sagittarius

Take your time when making any decisions, Sagittarius. Gemini is the ruler of your house of relationships, which is often why you struggle to feel confident in your romantic decisions. Yet this is also why you can tend to have a wandering eye or feel unfulfilled in relationships.

With the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, you must be mindful of the decisions you make in your romantic life.

While you may still be searching for love, you also need to make sure you’re treating others how you want to be treated — otherwise, you may find yourself in a situation you don’t want to be in.

Capricorn

Don’t try to do it all, dearest Capricorn. The First Quarter Moon in Gemini will be occurring in your house of well-being.

With Gemini's duality concerning your human and higher self, you may feel like you don’t have the time you need for yourself or your relationship today.

Gemini also brings about choices and options; do you have the ability to choose yourself or to create quality time with your partner — you need to make sure you’re not taking on more than is necessary.

Use today’s energy to focus on what you need and to make sure you’re setting aside the time to continue to foster the relationship in your life.

Aquarius

Your relationship should bring joy into your life, sweet Aquarius. Today’s First Quarter Moon in Gemini rises in your house of committed love and romance, helping to bring incredible moments into your life.

Be sure that you are seeing your partner today, or that you’re setting aside time for a first date. You will be feeling flirty and open, which will allow you not just to form a deep connection with that special person in your life but also to have fun.

Consider a creative date option, or something that brings much laughter. You deserve to focus on the joy in your romantic life; today is the day to do it.

Pisces

Find a balance in how you express yourself, dear Pisces. The First Quarter Moon in Gemini will rise in your house of partnerships and family, allowing you to progress toward your dreams.

You may have been looking at matters logically recently that haven’t created much room for romance and magic. Yet, being a romantic at heart is part of who you are.

You can still talk over logical matters, but make sure that you’re not cutting yourself off from the love you’ve always wanted simply because you’re afraid that other areas of your life will suffer.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.