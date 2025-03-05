A Long Struggle Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 6, 2025

A long struggle comes to an end for three zodiac signs on March 6, 2025. There are no more hesitant feelings about whether or not we must return to that place we dread; we did it. We got through the dark; according to astrology, Venus aligns with the Moon to bring us joy, light, and beauty.

Three zodiac signs will honor this Venus transit by accepting it with happiness. We are no longer fighting; we've found our path while we have not given in. Nothing gets us down. Sorry, not sorry.

And so, Venus's love power guides us through the storm and has us knowing exactly what we need to do to restore love and light into our lives. Less drama, more love. Less negativity, more self-belief. It's all in the stars.

A long struggle comes to an end for three zodiac signs on March 6, 2025:

1. Taurus

Only you know what you go through and what could be considered a struggle or not. You've gone through a lot, and while it's made you stronger, you are now ready for the pure joy and exhilaration of a life with fewer problems.

All is well in your world when the Moon aligns with Venus, and your struggle ends. It's as if this transit works wonders on your sense of positivity. While it's fairly easy for you to adopt a good attitude, you're only human; sometimes, you plummet into that dark place.

You can walk out of that place on March 6, as the sun is shining brightly for you, Taurus, and the war with hard times seems over and done with. You paid your share, and now you can experience freedom from life's challenges; good for you!

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Your struggle ends, Gemini. There are moments when you feel particularly burdened by what you would call nonstop pain, and while that might sound dramatic, you do believe that this is what makes up so much of your fate.

That's OK; it's your life, and you're allowed to process it however you will, but on March 6, you'll experience how it goes when the Moon aligns with Venus and how it brings love and beauty into your life rather than conflict and tedium.

If you feel a burst of energy, go with it, Gemini. Let that positivity turn into a wave of optimism, as this is something you could use now. Life is about to improve for you, so trust the universe and ride this out.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

When the Moon aligns with Venus, your struggles finally end. You experience something good in your life, and it may feel like it's coming just in time, too.

March 6 provides you with all you need during this time, and it will feel like some of the conflicts you've needed to endure are now being lifted.

What is noticeable today, Virgo, is that you don't want to fight any longer. And that's not to say you're currently battling someone, but it feels that way sometimes, and it wears you out.

The beauty of this day is that it comes with beauty and awakens you to the idea that there's more to life than your woes. The challenges are over, and it's because you make it that way. You take the power back when the Moon aligns with Venus, and it looks great on you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.