2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On March 6, 2025

There’s a First Quarter Moon in Gemini on March 6, 2025, and the Moon will also form an auspicious conjunction with Jupiter in Gemini, helping two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance.

The First Quarter Moon occurs one-quarter of the way through the lunar month. It’s the first quarter to appear following the New Moon, meaning that all those dreams, goals, and aspirations we set under the New Moon in Pisces on February 27 are about to be rectified, revitalized, and reawakened.

With this First Quarter Moon in Gemini's quick-witted, adaptable sign, it’s time to reassess our plans with sharp eyes and an open mind. Think of this First Quarter Moon as a quarterly review of our manifestations — to see what’s working, what needs tweaking, and where we need to pivot.

And things look beautifully optimistic with the Moon forming an auspicious conjunction to Jupiter, the planet of abundance and expansion. This is the moment to put your ideas into motion, watch our goals take flight, and manifest the abundance and luck we want in all areas of life.

This First Quarter Moon is in the inquisitive, adaptable sign of Gemini, meaning this is a great time to go under a quarterly review of all those plans we set and think long and hard, get perceptive and analytical about a game plan to juggle all those goals to push them forward.

Two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on March 6, 2025:

1. Virgo

Virgo, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini is handing you a clipboard and a highlighter to mark where you will attract abundance and luck. You receive the perfect chance to fine-tune your master plan. With Jupiter, your career and long-term goals get a cosmic quality check. All your hard work is finally paying off, Virgo.

You’ve been (over)analyzing, scrutinizing, and fine-tuning every detail of your most ambitious goals — and today’s the day that you get to zoom out and focus on the bigger picture!

Whether you’ve been perfecting a project, plotting your next career move, or just revamping your five-year plan (because you have one), this is your moment to make those final adjustments and go all in.

You could be booking meetings with big shots, stumbling into an unexpected opportunity, or finally getting the recognition you’ve been working toward.

Your mindset is also shifting, and people are picking up on it, too. With Jupiter’s expansive energy backing you up, you’re stepping into the room with the confidence of someone who color codes their to-do list — and gets it done!

Perhaps you’re refining your leadership style, commanding more respect in your field, or finally embracing that you know what you’re doing (because, let’s be real, you do). A seemingly small decision — like sending one email, updating your résumé or just saying yes to that one unexpected opportunity — could lead to something huge.

Just don’t let analysis paralysis slow you down. Trust yourself, Virgo. The universe is giving you a cosmic performance review today, and you’re already exceeding expectations.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, today’s First Quarter Moon in Gemini is a cosmic temp-check, urging you to shed what’s been holding you back so you can fully attract luck and abundance. You’re in the middle of a transformation — to become the Eagle you were born to be. You’re moving beyond a past version of yourself, ready to embrace change and take control of your destiny.

Scorpio, you’re in re-strategizing mode, figuring out how to wield your psychokinetic powers to maneuver your magic in the workplace. You’re levitating to new heights, orchestrating your game plan, and wielding your newfound power so that you can become the boss you know you can be.

This lunation is your chance to recalibrate, re-strategize, and refine your approach to success. You’re seeing things more clearly, trusting your instincts, and making all the right moves to set you up for long-term success.

This shift isn’t just about career or money — it’s about stepping into a fully empowered version of yourself. This transit is helping you level up mentally, physically, and emotionally.

And with Jupiter amplifying this lunation’s energy, you’re being called to take up space and own your worth. Maybe you’re cutting ties with an old mindset that no longer serves you or you’re finally realizing your worth in a way that transforms your approach to abundance.

You can expect your new mindset to bring you a well-strategized, timely payout, an investment in a passion that fuels your future, or the right support system appearing just when you need it. Things that once felt like obstacles are turning into opportunities.

So stay open to shifts, Scorpio, even if they initially feel unpredictable. What may feel like a detour now is the universe leading you exactly where you’re meant to be.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.