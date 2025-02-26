5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On February 27, 2025

What a sweet day we have in store on Thursday, February 27, 2025. It's a New Moon day! Five zodiac signs will benefit the most from this energy with very good horoscopes. They are Libra, Leo, Pisces, Capricorn, and Sagittarius.

The New Moon in Pisces is perfect for making wishes and closing any pending projects you need to finish. The Moon carries a dreamy, romantic energy that is perfect for love rituals and finding one's twin flame.

Because the Moon will meet the Pisces Sun, don't be surprised if your creative spirit continues to shine in both mysterious and jaw-dropping ways. Piscean energy can be difficult to understand when the puzzle pieces haven't come together. But once they do, the “a-ha moment” is always big.

You will benefit from making some new moon water on Thursday. All you need is a clear glass jar filled with drinking water and a clean place either inside or outside your home where the water can catch the energy of the moon (not moonlight since it's a new moon). Window sills are perfect for this. Use this water anytime you wish to manifest something creative or find inspiration.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on February 27, 2025:

1. Libra

Best time of the day for Libra: 4 p.m.

Best time of the day for Libra: 4 p.m.

Libra, hyping yourself up through creative means and fun activities throughout the day. Your horoscope helps you to tap into your intrinsic power and bring your manifestations to life. your horoscope on Thursday is all about this window of positive opportunity. You don't want to miss it. It's very good!

Also, try to do something relaxing and mindful, like partaking in a tea ritual. Green tea or even pu'er. If you have tea pets (a.k.a tea ceremony figures), the experience can be even better!

2. Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 2 - 3 p.m.

Best time of the day for Leo: 2 - 3 p.m.

Leo, try something new even if you get cold feet or are afraid you'll make a fool of yourself. Public speaking is highlighted here (even if you are a Leo!) and also presentations in your workplace. Your horoscope on Thursday is all about the Pisces sun, so shine bright with whatever you do.

If possible, whip up a delicious meal for yourself in the latter half of the day to end on a good note. It can even be a ten-minute ramen with extra ingredients to make it more creative.

3. Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Pisces, don't hold yourself back in anything that you do, especially if you are afraid you will be judged harshly for being out of the box or pushing creative possibilities. With Mercury in Pisces, you will emerge victorious when the pieces fall into place.

You can also treat yourself to something relaxing and fun, like paint-by-numbers. Then, hang the art up in your home.

4. Capricorn

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 10 a.m.

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 10 a.m.

Capricorn, if you feel insecure in your inabilities or whether you will find support in your endeavors, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to move forward without any doubts in your mind. You will find unexpected friends and opportunities at this time. All you have to do is seize them with confidence.

If possible, ground yourself with a guided meditation later in the day. It will help you relax your mind and find the answers you are looking for.

5. Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 8 - 9 p.m.

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 8 - 9 p.m.

Sagittarius, push the boundaries of what you believe you are capable of. With Venus in Aries in your corner, you will surprise yourself and also attract positive support on your adventures. Your horoscope on Thursday is all about encouraging yourself to relax.

Focused breathing can help you stay grounded during this time. All you need to do is take a break every few hours and breathe deeply, in and out, for a whole minute. Use the timer on your phone for best results.

