2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On February 27, 2025

On February 27, 2025, two fortunate zodiac signs tap into the power of attraction as they call abundance and luck into their daily lives. We experience a breathtakingly dreamy New Moon in Pisces, opening the floodgates to infinitely magical possibilities.

Today's daily horoscope is our cosmic invitation to sync up with the universe to blur the lines between fantasy and reality. We magically manifest the dreams that have been whispering to us all along.

As the last sign of the zodiac, Pisces carries wisdom — the lessons, triumphs, fears and fantasies — of each sign before it. That’s what makes this New Moon so special. It is an effortless push to leave the past in the past and move forward toward abundance. We find luck in deep imagination, boundless compassion and a much more spiritually aligned version of ourselves that we’ll carry into the rest of 2025.

For those looking to call in abundance, this New Moon reminds us that manifestation begins with desire — even those we haven’t fully put into words yet. Pisces energy asks us to loosen our grip, release rigid expectations and trust that the universe is conspiring in our favor.

This New Moon isn’t about chasing after what we want but aligning with it. This lunation supports a dreamier, much more fluid approach to manifesting, and when you connect with your higher self and trust the process, the universe will deliver in unexpected and magical ways.

Two zodiac signs attract powerful abundance and luck on February 27, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, this magical New Moon impacts you in an especially profound way. It’s asking you to take a deep, hard, honest look at all of your relationships — past, present and future.

The universe asks you one simple question: have these relationships truly supported your growth, or do they hold you back? If the answer is the latter, this lunation is your chance to let go.

You’re now stepping into an era of abundance, luck and self-empowerment. Virgo, you can finally put yourself first and chase the life you’ve always envisioned. As you learn to show up in your relationships with greater wisdom, maturity, kindness, and self-respect, this shift will naturally begin to attract connections that nourish your soul.

As your energy evolves, so will the people around you. New faces appear — ones who see your potential, elevate your vision and make you truly feel seen.

If there’s been a big idea you’ve been sitting on, set it into motion and share it with the world. You attract the right people, and they will bring you luck.

This is no fluke but a divine appointment with good fortune. Due to this newfound mindset, the people you surround yourself with help prosperity to form — success. You carry yourself with dignity and respect to begin an exciting new fortuitous chapter after this New Moon.

Trust, Virgo, that the universe is now clearing space for the most abundant relationships and new ventures for you that are destined to stand the test of time.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

February's New Moon is going to be, well, all about you! As the traditional ruler of the twelfth house, you’re already naturally attuned to the invisible magic, the esoteric and deep, deep undercurrents that attract and connect everything in this world beyond explanation.

This New Moon is a fortunate time to plant the etheric seeds of the abundance you truly want to manifest. You want to elevate your life, Pisces, and you’re ready to swim after it!

This is the moment to really connect with your inner vision. Set goals you can practically already feel materializing. Trust that your intuition is already guiding you toward abundance.

This New Moon offers you a blank canvas — a fresh start in every sense. You’re probably already thinking of all the ways you want to reinvent yourself on a deeply personal level (which, let’s be real, as the most elusive sign of the zodiac, your rebrand happens once a week!).

This time, it’s different. You’re considering who you truly are and how you want to show up and express yourself to the world in a lasting way. Your confidence is beaming. You’re feeling lucky and much more responsible for your life. You're ready to put your best foot forward.

This is your time to be brave, Pisces — let this be the rebrand that sticks. You’re finally ready to shock the world with your wisdom, maturity and clear sense of direction.

By focusing on what truly moves you, you’ll begin to manifest abundance in ways that feel effortless. You're on the right track, and the universe is on your side, Pisces. With this New Moon’s support, you’re stepping into a powerfully transcendental new evolutionary phase.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.