8 Subtle Behaviors Of People Who Carry Themselves With Dignity & Respect

Wanting to be viewed as a person worthy of respect and dignity is nothing new. If given the choice, most people would prefer to be treated right.

But if you want to be treated with respect, you must first model it within. How do we do it, though? There are certain behaviors to model in your own life.

Here are 8 subtle behaviors of people who carry themselves with dignity and respect

1. Good posture

People who carry themselves with respect have mastered the art of keeping their head held high — literally. They aren't slouchers in the physical sense, and are sure to keep themselves in an upright position when sitting or standing.

Good posture is a show of confidence, which people tend to underestimate. But studies have shown that confident people are perceived as more attractive. Additionally, there are numerous benefits to having good posture, which will help one maintain their confidence.

2. Calm assertiveness

When someone is refusing to listen to what you have to say, it can feel frustrating and disheartening. However, it's important for individuals with dignity and respect for themselves to never lose their cool.

Confident people don't feel the need to prove themselves, and they certainly don't feel the need to talk over others to make a point. And if they do, they do so calmly and assertively.

If you're struggling to carry yourself in this way, let someone finish their point and then reiterate that you would like to speak. This helps you take back your power and shows others that you won't lower yourself to their standards.

3. Zero reassurance

People who respect themselves never need reassurance from others. They have the ability to look inside themselves and, as such, know their worth. They love themselves enough to be confident in their abilities.

However, if you find yourself seeking validation from others, it might be because you feel as if you can't function without it. And relying on that constant reassurance is a dangerous game.

According to Dr Elena Touroni, "Every time we seek out reassurance, we teach the brain that we only survived the 'threat' because of that behavior." If we teach our brain this, we inevitably lead ourselves into thinking we can't do anything without the approval of others.

4. Strong boundaries

Having strong boundaries is a great sign that you have respect and dignity for yourself. Not only that, but people who hold strong boundaries have better mental health, especially as it relates to the workplace.

The best way to set your limits is to first figure out your "hard boundaries." According to Harvard Business Review, hard boundaries are your non-negotiables, the boundaries that you will not compromise on. This allows you to be in control of what behavior you will and won't accept from others. Understandably, the transition into hard boundaries might be difficult, so implement soft boundaries to start.

5. No tolerance for rudeness

People with the utmost respect for themselves don't allow others to treat them poorly, whether it's through their words or actions. People who value themselves will always stand up for what they believe in, but there's a specific way to go about this.

When asserting yourself, you need to think less about what you say to others and more about what you say to yourself. If you're constantly talking to yourself negatively, you'll be much more likely to undermine your character.

6. Prioritizing self-care

Self-care is incredibly important, and dignified people know this better than anyone else. After all, you can't expect to be your best self if you don't spend some time nurturing your needs.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, "Self-care can play a role in maintaining your mental health, and help support your treatment and recovery if you have a mental illness." So, when you find yourself feeling uneasy, don't be afraid to put yourself first. It's the best way to show yourself the respect and dignity you deserve.

7. Honoring their emotions

People with self-respect don't feel ashamed to honor their emotions. They know that releasing those pent-up feelings inside is necessary for their overall well-being. And research backs this up, with one study finding that refusing to release those deep emotions can impact your health and overall happiness.

So, if you're feeling sad or angry, do what you need to do to express those feelings in a healthy way. Cry if you need to or, better yet, write your feelings down on a piece of paper. Learning to honor your emotions will lead you to better respect them and yourself.

8. Having positive influences

People who carry themselves with dignity surround themselves with positive influences. But taking into consideration the impact of those influences, it begins to make a lot of sense. Studies have shown that high-quality friendships that provide social support and companionship lead to greater well-being and protect against mental illness.

To feel good about yourself and maintain that respect and dignity you so well deserve, watch the people you associate with. You might find that they're not the best for you.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.