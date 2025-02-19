5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On February 20, 2025

A really good horoscope is ahead for five zodiac signs on Thursday, February 20, 2025 — Aries, Pisces, Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio. Fire and water shall find their true strength in unexpected places, earth signs will discover delights in creative pursuits that match their life purpose.

But first, here are the messages for everyone. With the Sun in Pisces, there's a need to focus heavily on one's life path in a manner that benefits the world while also leaving a significant mark on it.

Pisces is represented by the twin fishes pictorially, which resembles the yin-yang symbol. So there's also a need to strike the right balance between clearing a path for your creativity and making sure it's sustainable and harmonious with the natural world. How will you apply this to your life on Thursday? Journal about it for clarity.

Moon in Sagittarius is here to add a second layer to today's horoscopes by reminding us of the need for lightheartedness and pure joy. It may seem mindless at first, but it can rejuvenate one's soul very fast. Plus, it's the very essence that builds relationships and creates strong bonds within families, friends, lovers, and more.

Five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on February 20, 2025:

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Aries: 2 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Thursday is fabulous! Allow yourself to rest and relax because you will naturally attract what you want to yourself. The Moon in Sagittarius will light the way.

Plus, romance will be a big-ticket area for you, so go all in when it comes to love and a current relationship or if you have recently begun dating, ask lots of questions and get to know each other better.

Now's also a great time to get a haircut or a new hairstyle. It will refresh your aesthetic and also bring a wave of confidence to you if done right.

2. Pisces

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope involves Mercury in Pisces. On Thursday encourages you to find peace in the small details of life. Peacefulness will expand your mind, reveal hidden wisdom, and also bring inspiration from the most unlikely sources. You may even benefit from doing a gratitude ritual to acknowledge the small wonders of the world.

Those who wish to lean into self-care for greater mental well-being. Go to the spa and allow themselves to relax and rejuvenate. Even a simple manicure can be therapeutic or a head massage after a stressful work day.

3. Taurus

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Pisces

Best time of the day for Taurus: 11 a.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to find peace and tranquility. Now's not the time to step out of your comfort zone. Embrace Mars retrograde in Cancer for introspection and self-reflection. Self-reflection is the equivalent of embracing the cosmic currents instead of flowing against them detrimentally.

If possible, go fishing and allow yourself to train your patience. You may even stumble upon enticing ideas while in such a restful state. But then, like when one has to pull out a baited fish, make sure to catch the golden ideas and not let go.

4. Cancer

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Taurus

Best time of the day for Cancer: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to ask questions and dig deep wherever you choose to focus your attention. With Jupiter in Gemini, you will discover astonishing information and powerful methods to improve your life. You may find a mentor within a friend too who never revealed they were skilled at what you needed to learn.

If possible, do a fun activity with your friends in the evening as a way to balance out the intensity of the above. It can be a trip to the bowling alley, the ice rink, or even the skate park!

5. Scorpio

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Aries

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 11 a.m.

Scorpio, silence will be your best friend on Thursday. It will bring you the deepest insights, the clearest answers, and also soul healing so you can let go of past wounds once and for all. With Mars retrograde in Cancer here for you, try to turn inward for at least half an hour to accomplish this and steer away from socializing for just a day.

You can also immerse yourself in fantasy stories, whether through a TV series, a book, or even a tabletop RPG, to help you discover fascinating ideas and insights. Bonus points if you allow your inner child to run wild!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.