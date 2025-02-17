3 Zodiac Signs Have A Powerful Breakthrough The Week Beginning February 17

Three zodiac signs have a powerful breakthrough the week beginning February 17, 2025. When the Sun enters Pisces, expect to feel things more deeply. We tend to be much more emotional with the Sun in this sign and more in touch with those around us or some cases with humanity in general.

Pisces is one of the most compassionate and creative zodiac signs associated with spirituality and transcendence. Your dreams may be more vivid and now is the time to pay more attention to your intuition and inner feelings as they may be trying to tell you something important.

Advertisement

Compassion is a key trait of Pisces as is creativity so this can be a beautiful month in many respects. We tend to feel more relaxed, generous toward others, and optimistic as we anticipate the next stop the Sun makes.

On February 20, Mercury squares Jupiter. This is an optimistic transit but leans toward overdoing things. Tall tales and tall drinks can be associated with Mercury’s square to the planet of expansion and gain.

February 23 is the moment many of us have been waiting for: Mars turns direct at 9:00 PM, EST! Mars has been slowing things down, creating frustration and anger, and shaking up relationships since its retrograde which began December 6. On February 23 it turns stationary direct.

Advertisement

The stationary direct period of Mars means the energy is waking up from a long period of delays or incorrect actions. Things that have been delayed can now pick back up but many things are still changeable. Anger may still be palatable on some levels and we can see significant world events and changes as the planet of action changes course. Mars will remain in its station until March 9 when it begins to move forward again.

Three zodiac signs have a powerful breakthrough the week beginning February 17, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This is a transformative week for your relationships — but not without difficulties and unexpected emotional upsets. The week starts with serious emotional intensity and it’s not impossible that compulsive thinking or behavior problems can emerge as a result, which you may project onto a partner.

Advertisement

You are driven by your emotions, which come from a deep place. Controlling them can be tricky but the more you seek out the real reason behind them the better off you will be. It is not uncommon for your emotions and moods to sabotage your relationships and this may have happened in the past.

Counseling, talking to friends, deep self-analysis, and self-care can help you deal with these issues and lead to a powerful breakthrough this week. If you are aware enough not to project this onto a partner you may be able to transform not only the relationship to a higher level but your emotional life as well.

Jealousy, guilt-tripping, and/or deep phobias may be part of the issue and if you can avoid lashing out this will be a week of growth. Learning what triggers these emotions is the first step toward positive change and better relationships.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Finding a balance this week between work and relationships or work and time for self will be difficult, but leads to the powerful breakthrough you need.

If you have a partner, things may be more difficult as they could make their feelings known creating greater tension and stress in the relationship and potentially with work. This could even create emotional distance and cause you to back off from the relationship but this is the worst case scenario. The best response is to recognize that you have a stressful action-packed week and communicate this to your partner. Compromise may be needed.

Advertisement

With work, you must set boundaries. If you have a project that must be finished and requires extra work communicate this to your partner. If this is not the case simple time management is in order.

In terms of a partner, boundaries may have to be placed here too if they become demanding and overbearing. Of course, if this is a common problem you may want to reconsider your options. Otherwise, some serious but honest conversation should clear the air. Time management may be something you lack at times but a focus on this should help with any issues this week.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Potential difficulties can arise for Gemini this week that concern feeling indecisive about the career path you have taken. You may experience setbacks at work. Directions you have taken on certain projects may not pan out as planned and new twists have come to light.

Ask yourself if you are feeling indecisive because of having to change directions with a project, or if the problem is more deep-seated relating to the company you work for or the overall career path you have chosen.

These questions can only be answered over time, so it is best not to make any rash decisions. You tend to overanalyze, which can create a difficulty in making decisions. Alternatively, it may simply be that you are discouraged because of a particular setback that does not necessarily determine your future path.

Being open to adjusting your plans and accepting that situations will likely change can help you come to a powerful breakthrough. Adjustments and change do not represent failure — they just represent change which is ongoing in life.

Advertisement

Next, you may want to talk to valued friends, work associates, or colleagues who will allow you to air your current issues and provide some productive feedback. Access your thoughts. Don’t get caught up in overthinking the current problems. You may need to break things down into manageable steps and not conquer every issue at once.

Lastly, realize that during a retrograde Mars setbacks are a common problem, compounded by the fact that Venus is already in its shadow period which can also delay matters. The result however is this delay in all likelihood will lead to a better project and a more balanced perspective for yourself if you give it some time.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.