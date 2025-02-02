5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On February 3, 2025

We are just one day short of some massive shifts in the cosmos! So, which five zodiac signs will have great horoscopes on February 3 under this energy? Great things are in store for Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Libra. And the astrology reveals why.

Firstly, Mercury trine Jupiter retrograde in Gemini is the highlighted energy. This is a powerful transit because Mercury in Aquarius is strong in an air sign and can transform the nature of Jupiter retrograde to something more beneficial than trickster-like.

This means you will naturally communicate in ways that enable your community to understand you better, even if the ideas initially seem astonishing. It will soon become “groundbreaking” instead of “weird”.

For some, this energy will influence their entrepreneurial spirit and enable them to create business practices or a new product or service that truly addresses an unfulfilled need.

Just remember: Jupiter's retrograde will end on February 4 (just one more day), so it's best to plan for now and take action later once Jupiter becomes Direct. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with a great horoscope on February 3, 2025.

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on February 3, 2025:

1. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Cancer: 6 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Monday is all about the sweetness of life and everything it has to offer. Embrace this great experience, and you will discover what you have to offer the world. With the Sun and Mercury in Aquarius in your corner, you may need to look at life differently to see the good.

The day is also excellent for activities related to self-love, self-care, and nurturing of one's heart. Whether solo or in the company of friends, engage in this with enthusiasm for the best results!

2. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Pisces

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 5 p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Monday is about trying your best in whichever field you are interested in and allowing the results to come in slowly. With Venus in Pisces in your corner, your ability to work with the law of attraction is strong. So do your bit and leave the rest to divine timing.

You will also thrive on this day; carve out some time for silence and introspection. Pairing this with journaling can help you find the great energy available to you this day; record the insights.

3. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Cancer

Best time of the day for Pisces: 2 - 3 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Monday is all about your trust in yourself and your abilities. Don't hold yourself back, and also recognize that your processes don't have to look like anyone else's. With Mars retrograde in Cancer in your corner, things will eventually fall into place if you give yourself the chance to take one step at a time.

If possible, gaze at the clouds in the sky and see if you can observe any shapes and symbols. This is also called cloud scrying and is a great tool to bring out hidden messages from the subconscious through a creative outlet.

4. Taurus

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Virgo

Best time of the day for Taurus: 9 a.m./p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Monday is all about time, tradition, and what you shall contribute to both through your personal legacy. With Jupiter retrograde in Gemini stationing direct tomorrow, take more mindful steps and decisions, whether in your career, relationships, or other aspects of life.

Set aside some time for budgeting. Then, figure out how to maximize what you have from the lens of an entrepreneur. It will have great impact in the weeks ahead.

5. Libra

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Taurus

The best time of the day for Libra: 6 p.m.

Libra, you will have a fabulous day to look forward to on Monday, all thanks to Sun in Aquarius, which is a friendly sign for you. Make a new, exciting friend under this influence, especially if you are at a convention or conference or some other networking event. Others of you will find investors (whether creative, reputational, or monetary) for their ideas and plans.

Try to be more mindful as you go about the day. This will make each experience great for you. Observe more keenly, listen more deeply, breathe and scent the air, and so on. There's much here for you!

