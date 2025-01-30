2 Zodiac Signs Experience Immense Abundance On January 31, 2025

Big news, stargazers! Uranus, the planet of innovation, surprises, and groundbreaking transformations, has officially gone direct in Taurus. This brings immense abundance to two zodiac signs on January 31, 2025. This cosmic milestone marks one of the first major shifts of 2025, and it’s here to shake things up in the most exciting ways!

Uranus has been retrograde since the beginning of Virgo season last year — September 1, 2024 — pulling back its energy inward and prompting us to revisit old ideas, confront the unexpected, and reconsider our approach to change. Now, it’s moving forward with full momentum and ready to pave the way for those major breakthroughs you’ve been eagerly awaiting!

For two lucky zodiac signs, this cosmic boost will feel like a heightened spark of progress and opportunity, bringing clarity and momentum that will carry them confidently into the new year — until Uranus retrograde again in September 2025.

Are you one of the fortunate few who will feel this planetary shift at its strongest? Let’s uncover which signs are set to feel luckiest and most unstoppable as Uranus kicks off this transformative energy!

Two zodiac signs experience immense abundance on January 31, 2025:

1. Taurus

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Taurus, you are set for immense abundance on January 31, 2025. You already know the cosmic spotlight shines on you brighter than a blooming field of spring flowers, especially now that Uranus has officially gone direct in your sign.

You’ve likely felt Uranus’ steady pressure nudging you to stay as grounded as your earthy nature while carefully plotting your next move. But now, the universe is handing you the reins, and you’re ready to charge forward like the determined bull you are!

Today, you can expect a major boost in confidence, as if the lush, green pasture of your dreams is finally within reach. The future feels closer, and you’re beginning to see how your signature Taurean perseverance can lead you to your highest potential.

It’s not just about change — it’s about stepping into a whole new version of yourself, one that’s as solid as your favorite go-to comfort routine and as fresh as a bouquet of wildflowers. Whether it’s refereeing your wardrobe (you love your classics but aren’t afraid to upgrade to luxury), asserting your values, or indulging in a little self-care makeover, Uranus’ direct motion encourages you to lean into your authenticity.

The key, Taurus, is to stay flexible — yes, even if it means shaking up that carefully curated routine. As you let go of the need to control every detail, you’ll see the universe rewarding you with experiences that feel as perfectly aligned as a cashmere blanket on a chilly night!

What’s more exciting? This is your time to let your inner Venusian sparkle shine through all its glory. Uranus calls on you to assert yourself in a way that feels as strong and steady as your favorite cup of earthy herbal tea! Whether it’s staking your claim on a new opportunity, making a bold change in your love life or just showing the world your creative side (hello, Pinterest-worthy projects!), this energy empowers you to chase that red flag and take center stage!

Taurus, the momentum you’re building is as unstoppable as ever, and it’s setting you up for a 2025 full of lush, abundant possibilities. Your luckiest days are just ahead!

2. Scorpio

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Scorpio, you may have an abundace experience on January 31. Uranus is going direct in your seventh house, and it's here to stir the pot in your relationships. let’s be honest — you thrive on a little drama and intensity. Over the past few months, you’ve been in full-on detective mode, diving deep, reflecting on the give-and-take in your bonds, and unearthing every truth about what’s real and what’s just noise.

Things may have felt like they were moving too slowly, testing your legendary patience (and tempting you to unleash that iconic sting!). But now? It’s time to step into partnerships that match your passion, depth, and determination. Say goodbye to shallow vibes — if it doesn’t resonate with your Scorpio soul, it’s out!

You could be noticing some surprising developments in your closest relationships right about now (but let’s be real: nothing ever really surprises you, Scorpio!). That casual acquaintance you’ve been side-eyeing might reveal they’re the perfect partner for your next big, mysterious plan. Or maybe your lover is finally coming up with a bold idea that reignites the magnetic intensity you crave.

Even a chance encounter — perhaps during one of your late-night Scorpio brooding sessions — could spark a connection so powerful it feels written in the stars. These changes aren’t random; they’re the universe aligning you with people who can match your power and dive into your emotional depths. Your intuition, a.k.a. your Scorpio superpower, is on ten right now, so trust it. It’s guiding you exactly where you need to go.

Okay, okay! Let’s call it for what it is: some relationships are ready for the graveyard (and you’re no stranger to endings, Scorpio). Uranus pushes you to cut ties with anything that feels draining, shallow, or out of sync with your transformational journey. The new connections entering your life are the kind that match your intensity, loyalty, and relenting drive to evolve.

You know these bonds will be meant for you because they will ignite your passion and inspire you to embrace your most powerful self. So, trust the process, Scorpio, ‘cause you’re stepping into a new era where your relationships are just as fierce and transformative as you are!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.