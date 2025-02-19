Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On February 20, 2025

Three zodiac signs will feel like they are the luckiest of all on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Not only are we going to feel lucky, but we're going to keep that fortunate feeling going thanks to the ever-optimistic astrological transit known as the Sagittarius Moon. Three zodiac signs inherit the earth today, so to speak.

It is during the Sagittarius Moon that we get some of our best ideas, too. We can look forward to parlaying those ideas into creative acts; luck is with us and we mean to do our best to keep it going.

If you are one of the three most affected zodiac signs, you'll see that luck begets luck ... and we can't get enough of it. Things feel good today, and so if we are feeling daring enough, we should take that courage and go the distance. Luck is without a doubt on our side.

Luck favors three zodiac signs on February 20, 2025:

1. Aries

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

There are times when you don't believe you're the luckiest person. You are an engaged and productive person that something like luck seems more like a thing meant for other people. You're a doer and the luck in your life is something you believe to be that which you make on your own.

During the Sagittarius Moon on February 20, you'll see that there are forces at work that are actually beyond your control and that these forces seem to be favoring you with incredibly good luck. That's what you get with the Sagittarius Moon; it's all good.

So, you may want to step back and wink at the universe for the helping hand that you'll receive today, as things do take a turn for the better. You gave it your all, and now the universe is taking over with the rest.

2. Libra

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

If you've been feeling as though you're going through a dry spell, creatively, then hang tight because, during the Sagittarius Moon, things are about to change. Luck, for you, is the equivalent of inspiration, and that is exactly what you'll be getting on February 20.

And when inspiration hits, things start to gain momentum very quickly for you, Libra. Not only do you feel like you're one of the luckiest zodiac signs, but you feel as if the universe has just opened up for you. Inspiration turns to art, in moments.

This is what you call luck. This is what you call good fortune because now, you can see before you all that you need to do to accomplish this great creative project that you've had in mind. It's a very good day for you, Libra.

3. Scorpio

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

You might find that you are one lucky person on February 20, and it's just the thing you've needed, too, as times have been pretty trying for you, recently. You're good at what you do, but you feel you could use a little cosmic help.

And, as the universe sees it, help is on the way. You can call it good luck, or timeliness; either way, what takes place during the Sagittarius Moon, turns out to feel good, no matter how you slice it.

This transit, the Sagittarius Moon, not only brings good luck, but it helps you to feel good and optimistic about the near future. If you have any fears or dread about 'anything' to come, you can lay those fears aside, as good luck is most definitely what's here for you, right now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.