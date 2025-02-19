3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With Mercury Square Jupiter On February 20, 2025

Beginning February 20, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era in life. Astrologically, we've got ourselves a very strong and meaningful transit, namely Mercury square Jupiter. We are looking at the power of communication and how with proper verbiage and tone, we can move mountains.

Three zodiac signs are going to experience greater prosperity, peace, and a sense of purpose in their daily horoscope starting this Thursday. An improvement to their overall well being is part of this glorious new era about to unfold. Mercury square Jupiter empowers us with discretion; what we don't say is just as important as what we do say, and where it's all heading it towards good fortune.

This is a day that will have three zodiac signs sitting down by day's end, going over the good moves made at this time. We chose to say the right thing at the right time, and now, this has brought us into a new fortunate era in our lives.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era starting with Mercury square Jupiter On February 20, 2025:

1. Gemini

You've been putting off a certain action for a long time, feeling that the timing is right and that February 20 could be your lucky day. The days of fearing the consequences are over because you've come to realize that life is for living, not for fear.

You are now entering a much more prosperous and fortunate era in your life full of hope, health and wholeness. Due to the presence of Mercury square Jupiter in your astrological chart, you'll see that the entire thing rides on the idea that it's up to you to just ... let go.

Let go of the worries, the fears, the insecurities. Gemini, this is a great time for you so go on and experience it. This is a beautiful time in your life, so be there for it.

2. Scorpio

Mercury square Jupiter ushers in a very good season for you, Scorpio, and the truth is, you are ready for a more fortunate era in life. That readiness is no joke, either, as you've been feeling as though you can only take so much of the hard times.

It does appear as though February 20 is the start of something big for you, and that makes sense as you've created a space in your life for all good things to come your way. Nice going, it seems as though you've arrived.

If, for some reason, you haven't been feeling all too lucky over the last few weeks, you can rest assured — the luck is now about to flow your way. To understand the power of Mercury square Jupiter is to know that great things can happen in a single, solitary moment.

3. Pisces

It is during the transit of Mercury square Jupiter on February 20, that you come to see some real progress in your work life, Pisces. What hapepens goes quickly, and smoothly with has lasting effects.

Mercury is known for its speed, and when squared with Jupiter, you, personally, are looking at major change coming your way, at breakneck speed. It's all good and it's just the beginning of a more fortunate era, Pisces. There's much to look forward to financially and personally.

Great, good fortune is heading your way, and this is something that you will welcome more and more into your life, as time goes by. While it's obvious that everyone wants good fortune, we do sometimes stand in its way. Not you, not this time. All the best!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.